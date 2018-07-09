‘Clothes like good architecture have to respond to a rhythm of life. You can’t be elegant without being graceful and you can’t be graceful if you’re not at ease’ – Comtesse Jacqueline de Ribes.

Jacqueline de Ribes appeared the first time on the International Best Dressed List in 1956. In 1983, she was voted the “Most Stylish Woman in the World” by Town and Country. As a designer, she received the Rodeo Drive Award in 1985. In 1999, French designer Jean-Paul Gaultier dedicated his collection to Jacqueline de Ribes.

A celebration of the universe and art de vivre of icon and femme du monde, Jacqueline de Ribes, Ralph & Russo Autumn/Winter 2018 couture collection “encapsulates the zeitgeist of the eighties and the golden age of couture through the frame of the renowned Comtesse.” The French aristocrat, designer, fashion icon, businesswoman, producer and philanthropist has been a member of the International Best Dressed List since 1962.

Ralph & Russo Autumn Winter 2018-2019 collection is a reminder that couture is art to be worn and that style as statement, attitude and personality, is intrinsically connected to the individual.

“What some may see as princess-dream froth is a very real smorgasbord of new-age couture confection to an elusive one percent, powerful enough to keep revenue – and tension – high in the world of Ralph & Russo, ” commented vogue.co.uk

It is all about splendour, frivolity and the palette of the eighties

This season Ralph & Russo utilises an array of rich tones in the form of colour blocking; from bejewelled red liquid velvet column gowns and bronze faille moirée cocktail dresses, to royal purple chiffon paired with mustard yellow or scarlet red double duchess draping.

Instagram star and model Maria Borges was Ralph & Russo Autumn Winter 2018 Couture bride in an off white Chantilly lace bridal gown, featuring a plunging neckline with oversized corsage shoulder detailing and cascading tulle train, embellished with layers of floral lace appliqué.

Off white silk crêpe and double satin tailored dress, featuring asymmetric panel, thigh-high slit and jewelled crystal buttons.

Black double duchess and silk crêpe tailleur, finished with interlocking jewelled crystal buttons.

Off white silk satin organza strapless ballgown, featuring structured bodice and embellished with hand cut organza scallops, edged with crystal xilions.

An acid yellow, hand pleated chiffon gown featuring a woven bodice and shoulder sash

Raspberry, tangerine and purple double satin panel gown, featuring draped crossover bodice and navy silk velvet ribbon detailing.

Purple and yellow silk double satin gown, featuring crystal chain mail bodice, draped shoulder detailing, thigh-high leg slit and velvet ribbon bow, edged with silver xilions.