Transforming Great Scotland Yard, one of the world’s most historic addresses, into an icon of modern hospitality

Hyatt is preserving the illustrious heritage of this iconic Great Scotland Yard building by giving it a new life as the first hotel within The Unbound Collection by Hyatt.

Once the famous and historical home of law and order in London’s City of Westminster, Great Scotland Yard will be a modern destination, an innovative and lively space offering multiple F&B options – The Yard, The Forty Elephants, The Parlour and Sibín serving international & British modern food under the supervision of acclaimed Chef & restaurateur Robin Gill.

Twenty14 Holdings, the hospitality investment arm of LuLu Group International, has completed investments of US$ 390 million in UK with the inauguration of the Great Scotland Yard in London.

The luxury historic property was acquired in 2015 for GBP 110 million, and the makeover of the luxury hotel involved a further GBP 50 million. In addition to the Great Scotland Yard, Twenty14 Holdings had acquired the celebrated Waldorf Astoria Edinburgh – The Caledonian in Scotland in 2018. Founded in 2014, Twenty14 Holdings has invested over $750 million in assets across the Middle East, Europe, UK and India. The vast portfolio of properties under Twenty14 Holdings are operated by leading luxury hotel management companies including Deutsche Hospitality, Marriott International and Hyatt International.

The Great Scotland Yard Hotel, which is being managed by Hyatt under their The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand, is located in the St. James’s district of Westminster.

An 1820s Grade II listed building with Edwardian & Victorian architecture, the high-end luxury boutique hotel with 7 floors and spanning 93,000 sq. ft. has 153 rooms and 15 suites apart from a 2-bedroom townhouse VIP-suite created from part of the original Scotland Yard Police premises. The hotel also features a library, gymnasium, meeting/conference rooms, a 120-seater conference space/ballroom and VIP function rooms.

The high-end hotel has partnered with the Koestler Trust, the UK prison arts charity, to showcase some of the award-winning pictures, ceramics, and sculptures by serving prisoners from the Trust’s annual competition. The themed luxury hotel has secret doors, hidden rooms, shields, emblems, and historic details etched into glass and metalwork. Walls are lined in walnut paneling, antique bronze mirror work, and bespoke joinery, secret doors give access to the whiskey bar and signature restaurant, marble marquetry design flooring graces the cocktail bar with built-in banquet seating lined with button-cushion leather. Newly commissioned works of art and curated interior displays using antiques, collectables, and ephemera recall multiple aspects of the history of crime, detective work, and the police—as well as the hotel’s location.