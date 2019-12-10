Vy 400R – the luxe version of the Vy 400 vertical takeoff and landing aircraft

Transcend Air Corporation is partnering with renowned VIP aircraft interior design firm Huslig Collective in the building of the new luxury edition of its VTOL aircraft, the Vy 400R. The base Vy 400 will be used in airline service between major city pairs.

No additional airport or runway construction required. No congestion emissions from backed up cars or airplanes. Whole fleet convertible to electric when batteries advance enough.

Using proven Vertical Take-Off and Landing (VTOL) technology that has quietly and safely been in operation for decades, in combination with its patented tilt-wing design, Transcend Air has engineered a brand new high-performance personal aircraft that combines the speed and comfort of a jet with the convenience and flexibility of a helicopter.

Transcend Air has developed the Vy 400 as the best solution for city-center to city-center mobility (C2CM), with door-to-door prices lower than current air travel options, and door-to-door times that are 67% to 80% less. With the Vy 400, and the exclusive Vy 400R, Transcend Air is finally realizing the VTOL promise.

Designed for people who want to be the first to own new technology, the Vy 400R features custom interior appointments, specially configured seats, and exclusive paint schemes. Every Vy 400R is a true VTOL, needing no more than a standard helicopter pad for takeoffs and landings.

The aircraft then transitions to a high speed fixed-wing airplane, cruising at over 400 miles per hour. Every Vy 400 and Vy 400R comes with a whole-aircraft parachute system for the ultimate in safety. Once onboard, the passenger experience is incredibly roomy, with custom lightweight, modern design titanium and carbon fiber seating and a performance decor.

“Mark Huslig and his talented team create stunning designs. I knew they were the perfect choice to work with our Reserved Edition customers the first time I met him and saw their amazing work. From helicopters to jets, their creations are outstanding and truly unique,” said Peter Schmidt, COO of Transcend Air.

“We always love tackling something as exciting as the Vy 400R, so we can’t wait to help personalize the completions with their new owners,” said Mark Huslig, President of Huslig Collective. “Great design is a dialog between the imagined and the possible. The Vy 400R opens up new possibilities for flight, and we already imagine new ways to make that experience more incredible.”

Buyers can reserve one of 40 positions available now for the Vy 400R aircraft. The standard Vy 400 won’t be available for order until 2021. With custom completion, the total purchase price is estimated at USD $6,000,000. Final pricing, dimensions, equipment, performance specifications and other details will be confirmed six months prior to the expected production date.