This article titled “Christmas taste test: cheese and chocolate” was written by Tested by Andi Oliver, compiled by Molly Tait-Hyland, for The Observer on Sunday 8th December 2019 12.00 UTC

Cheddars

Co-op Irresistible Somerset Mature Cheddar, 340g, £3.10, coop.co.uk

Wow, punchy. Quite nutty with good creaminess. Immediately made me want to reach for the port.

★★★★

Waitrose Extra Mature Cornish Quartz Cheese, 300g, £4, waitrose.com

Nice appearance. Almost a bit of a parmesan-y crystal crunch through it, which I’m a bit of a sucker for.

★★★★

Tesco Finest Extra Mature English Cheddar, 350g, £3, tesco.com

Nutty with a creamy finish. There’s a slightly funny aftertaste, leaves a sort of residue on the palate.

★★★

Sainsbury’s Taste the Difference Cave Aged Cheddar Truckle, 400g, £4, sainsburys.com

It’s strong. Really nice kick. This took a while to develop but does have good power. Looks a bit too yellow to me.

★★

Potted stiltons

Potted stiltons. Photograph: PR

Paxton & Whitfield Stilton Jar, 250g, £19.50 paxtonandwhitfield.co.uk

This one has a butter cap. Smacks you right between the eyes. Oooh! Wow, it’s really strong, which is excellent. I love a good strong stilton. It’s got great acidity. Texturally it’s a little bit smooth for me but it really packs a punch.

★★★★★

Tesco Stilton Jar, 225g, £4, tesco.com

Quite a pale looking stilton… Wow, that is really potent. Lovely creamy finish. The acidity is really good. It starts off strong and then there’s quite an enjoyable mellowness that comes afterwards.

★★★★★

Marks & Spencer Award Winning Blue Stilton, 300g, £5, marksandspencer.com

Nice acidic, stilton punch to it, exactly what you’re looking for. Texturally it’s really nice, with a good clean aftertaste. Sharpness and good creaminess… I like that a lot.

★★★★

Waitrose Cropwell Bishop Potted Blue Stilton, 300g, £11, waitrose.com

This has a crumblier texture – fabulous. A little less powerful in flavour. It’s creamy and delicious again. Once you started eating it, you’ll be still sitting there 20 minutes later.

★★★

Baked cheeses

Baked cheeses. Photograph: PR

Morrisons The Best Baking Brie with Cranberries and Sloe Gin Drizzle, 590g, £6, morrisons.com

I love the serving dish. The cheese is pungent – absolutely delicious.

★★★★★

Sainsbury’s Taste the Difference Baking Camembert with Sloe Gin and Fruit, 290g, £3.50, sainsburys.co.uk

A gooey situation with warmth from the gin.

★★★★

Aldi Specially Selected Normandy Baking Camembert, 290g, £2.79, aldi.co.uk

A bit pappy texturally – a sweet jam on top of liquid cheese. The cheese isn’t strong enough. A bit sickly.

★★

Marks & Spencer Brie En-Croute, 729g, £12, marksandspencer.com

Looks fabulous but it is very salty and overwhelming. Slight egginess actually. There are big cloves of garlic.

★

Salted caramels

Salted caramels. Photograph: PR

Hotel Chocolat Milk Salted Caramel Selector, 55g, £3.95, hotelchocolat.com

I like the size of this one. That caramel tastes a bit different. This chocolate tastes grown-up.

★★★

Chococo Box of Cornish Sea Salt Caramel Chocolates, 100g, £11.50, chococo.co.uk

Nostalgic looking. Very runny caramel. It’s got a weird sourness to the caramel… A bit sickly.

★★

Sainsbury’s Taste the Difference Belgian Salted Caramels, 140g, £5, sainsburys.com

They look a little cheap. Overly sweet; minimal salt. A bit big. I’m not sure the chocolate is that great.

★★

Lily O’Brien’s Salted Caramels Tree Box, 108g, £4.50, lilyobriens.co.uk

I like the way this looks. More of a fudgey caramel, with a slightly chalky-fudgey texture. I can’t taste any salt. Incredibly sweet.

★★

Chocolate boxes under £10

Chocolate boxes under £10. Photograph: PR

Co-op Irresistible Luxury Collection, 16 chocolates, £6, coop.co.uk

Nice looking little box of chocs. Tasty chocolate and the fillings are quite good too. The best box.

★★★★

Moser Roth Artisan Collection, 225g, £7.99, aldi.co.uk

Quite kiddy looking. Taste a lot better than they look. Much more chocolatey than I expected and not too sweet. Quite surprising.

★★

Cocoa et Co Festive Collection, 155g, £6, sainsburys.co.uk

These could go on a Christmas tree. Underwhelming, but not too sweet and you can taste the chocolate. Just not very exciting.

★★

Lily O’Brien Winter Desserts Collection, 224g, £7, lilyobriens.co.uk

Big chocolates. Crikey … just sugar. The chocolate does not have much punch. Looks good, but underwhelming flavour, overwhelming sweetness.

★

Chocolate boxes under £20

Chocolate boxes under £20. Photograph: PR

Selfridges Festive Chocolate Collection, 210g, £14.99, selfridges.com

These look handmade, artisan. The chocolate tastes nice, quite creamy, no waxy aftertaste. A nice present.

★★★★

Marks & Spencer Signature Collection, 390g, £15, marksandspencer.com

Oddly perfumed. The chocolate is better than I thought it would be. Surprising.

★★★

Chococo Christmas Selection Box, 200g, £17.50, chococo.co.uk

The chocolate tastes OK, mid-range. Not sickly. A funny aftertaste. Not exciting but they’ve made an effort.

★★★

Hotel Chocolat The Classic Christmas Chocolate H-box, 160g, £12.95, hotelchocolat.com

Look like they’re straight out of a Christmas stocking. Don’t pack much of a punch, and not a lot of variety.

★★

