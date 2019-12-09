barefoot-luxury experience: The Luxury Collection debuts in the Seychelles

North Island in the Seychelles is one of the most rare and luxurious destinations in the world, making it a natural fit for The Luxury Collection. North Island Joins The Luxury Collection as the Portfolio’s First Private Island Destination.

Following its history as a coconut plantation, the granitic North Island is now a sanctuary for endangered species and home to The Luxury Collection’s first hotel in the Seychelles.

The Luxury Collection announced the arrival of North Island, Seychelles into their portfolio of world-renowned hotels and resorts. With just 11 villas, Africa’s most exclusive private island is located 30 kilometres from the mainland and is accessible by a scenic helicopter flight or an hour boat ride.

The island has been expertly designed and with pioneering conservation programs, offers the highest standards of hospitality, earning them status as an award-winning sustainable travel destination. With a mission to demonstrate that luxury with a conscience can co-exist, sustainability lies at the heart of North Island’s philosophy and will be further embraced and supported with The Luxury Collection. The operational responsibility of the resort will remain with Asmallworld, one of the world’s leading travel & lifestyle communities.

Eleven private guest and family villas line the island; each villa has been created using local materials harvested during the island’s rehabilitation process, expertly balancing luxury and simplicity. An haute-couture Robinson Crusoe aesthetic has been applied through interiors celebrating the sheer indulgence of volume and space.

Michelin-Star Chef Akira Back brings his fine dining concept to the Piazza at North Island.

The various dining venues the menus changing daily according to the latest island harvest. The Piazza is situated on the ocean front and offers candlelit, private dining utilizing the freshest ingredients from both land and sea. The more relaxed Sunset Beach Bar offers tapas and cocktails during sunset. In-villa dining centers on a comfort food menu featuring local Creole curries or classic dishes, complemented by a generously stocked villa pantry.

The North Island Spa is dwarfed by giant granite peaks, enjoys an open sea breeze and overlooks turquoise waters.

Guests are invited to the spa on arrival where they are immediately immersed in ‘island life’ with each tailor-made treatment starting with a ‘barefoot ritual’. A private consultation to create a bespoke spa experience is then formulated as part of a holistic journey of visual and textural contrasts, arousing the senses and rejuvenating mind, body and soul.

Aquatic explorers can take part in snorkeling, diving, fishing, sunset cruises, kayaking, paddle boarding and surfing.

Bespoke guided excursions for those looking to explore the granite peaks or coral reefs are also available. Whilst on land, forest trails can be explored by foot, bicycle or private buggy, or guests can simply relax on one of the island’s four pristine beaches located at each end of the compass. The island is also the ultimate playground for families and children, with a Beach Buddy program tailormade to interests and hobbies. Parents are invited to take part, or can find their own relaxation whilst children remain supervised.