A new custom-built aircraft and new remote wonders unveiled by Four Seasons Private Jet

Four Seasons Private Jet will touch down for the first time in Angkor Wat, Mexico City, Easter Island and Athens

Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts announced four exclusive journeys available for guests jetting off in 2021 on its new custom-built aircraft.

Featuring two newly crafted itineraries, the Four Seasons Private Jet will touch down for the first time in Angkor Wat, Mexico City, Easter Island and Athens, among an enviable list of locales. Wherever the new state-of-the-art private jet visits, the world’s leading luxury hospitality company’s exclusive network of local partners promises an end-to-end high-end experience exploring new cultures, flavours, landscapes and perspectives delivered with singular care and comfort.

Guests journeying with Four Seasons Private Jet in 2021 will be the first to travel aboard the brand new, industry-leading aircraft, featuring a modern, guest-centric design, including a spacious lounge area.

NEW: Remote Wonders (December 31, 2020 – January 20, 2021)

Dubai, Hoi An, Angkor Wat (day stop), Bangkok, Chiang Mai or Chiang Rai, Seychelles, Rwanda, Serengeti, Dubai

An enriching journey through Asia and Africa in just 21 days, the new Remote Wonders itinerary kicks off in ultimate style with an exclusive New Year’s Eve party in Dubai, as glittering fireworks light up the sky over the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building. In Hoi An, a renowned Vietnamese tailor designs, sews and hand-delivers a custom outfit in time for take-off. While visiting the Old Town of Hoi An, streets are cordoned off to enjoy a festive private dinner set under colourful lanterns, complete with views of the city’s iconic Japanese Bridge. On route to Bangkok, stop to explore Cambodia’s majesty in Angkor Wat. Sail through the turquoise waters of Petite Anse by catamaran in the Seychelles before an unforgettable few days in the Virunga Mountains, trekking through the Rwandan rainforest to observe gorillas in their natural habitat. Maasai warriors lead the way to an unforgettable torch-lit barbecue feast in the middle of Serengeti’s National Park at the end of a remarkable three-week journey.

NEW: Ancient Explorer (October 5–28, 2021)

Miami, Mexico City, Easter Island, Bora Bora, Great Barrier Reef, Koh Samui or Bangkok, Jordan, Pyramids (day stop), Athens, Madrid

This all-new 24-day around the world journey begins in Miami with a first stop in Mexico City where mezcal distillers offer a masterclass in the agave-based spirit. Next, explore the Pacific Ocean’s secluded Easter Island by horseback, taking in views of the lush volcanic plains and famed moai statues. Stop for a snorkel while enjoying a private cruise of the Great Barrier Reef before visiting Koh Samui to learn the art of Muay Thai from a professional fighter. Wander the ancient streets of Petra and learn about the rock-cut buildings, intricate carvings and towering columns of one of the world’s most famous archaeological sites. While stopping in Egypt for the day, enjoy special access to see the Sphinx up close, and explore the legendary Pyramids of Giza, one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World. This journey of a lifetime culminates in Greece and Spain with back-to-back stays at two new Four Seasons properties. Historians can explore both the Acropolis and the Parthenon in Athens, while those looking to learn a new skill can opt for a private flamenco class in Madrid.

Complementing these new itinerary offerings are two of the best-selling Private Jet journeys to date. Back by popular demand, these highly personalised journeys continue to push the limits of luxury air travel.

International Intrigue (February 24 – March 19, 2021)

Seattle, Kyoto, Hoi An, Maldives, Serengeti, Marrakech, Budapest, St. Petersburg, Paris

Stimulate the senses in vibrant cultural capitals, seek out serenity on remote island paradises, and uncover the magic of the vast African savannah while journeying across four continents. Enjoy a bird’s eye view of Seattle by seaplane, practice meditation with a Zen master in Kyoto, get fitted for a hand-crafted silk dress or custom-tailored suit in Hoi An, and recharge with a private island spa treatment in the Maldives. Spot some of the world’s rarest wildlife on a walking safari in the Serengeti, explore the spice markets of Marrakech and soothe sore muscles at a century-old thermal pool in Budapest. Enjoy a window into Russia’s lavish imperial past in St. Petersburg and cap off the trip of a lifetime in the City of Light, where Old World architecture and art stand side-by-side with contemporary fashion and modern gastronomy.

Timeless Encounters (March 19 – April 11, 2021)

Kona, Bora Bora, Sydney, Bali, Chiang Mai or Chiang Rai, Taj Mahal (day stop), Dubai, Prague, London

From the beaches of Bora Bora to the sparkling marble of the Taj Mahal, this 24-day itinerary explores vibrant city centres and tranquil islands across nine destinations. Meet manta rays around Hawaii’s Big Island, relax in a picture-perfect overwater bungalow in Bora Bora, and learn to surf on Bondi Beach. In Bali, cruise through rice terraces in a restored vintage Volkswagen convertible. Discover the peaceful Buddhist temples and hillside villages of Thailand and take in the Taj Mahal while on route to Dubai. Experience the fairy-tale castles, medieval cathedrals and winding cobblestone streets of Prague and say farewell to new friends during a final stop in London.

Four Seasons Private Jet Itineraries begin at USD 163,000 per person based on double occupancy. While visiting remote destinations including Easter Island, Great Barrier Reef and Rwanda, guests will stay at luxury accommodations selected by the Four Seasons team.