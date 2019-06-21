This article titled “Breakfast taste test: the best smoothies and juices, mueslis and bacon butties” was written by Compiled by Molly Tait-Hyland, tested by Rosie Birkett, for The Observer on Sunday 16th June 2019 10.30 UTC

Orange juices

Marks & Spencer’s fresh orange juice with juicy bits

300ml, £1.50, marksandspencer.com

This tastes like the real deal. Sharp, sweet, fresh and juicy with nice bits of orange in there. It really tastes freshly squeezed. A clear favourite.

★★★★

Asda Extra Special’s freshly squeezed orange juice with bits

1l, £2, asda.com

This is what you want from an orange juice – well-balanced sweetness and acidity. It tastes super fresh.

★★★★

Co-op Irresistible’s freshly squeezed orange juice

1l, £2.95, food.coop.co.uk

It’s got nice bits in it and I like the sharpness but it’s not as balanced as some of the others. It’s refreshing but not particularly memorable.

★★★

Tesco Finest’s orange juice with bits

1l, £2, tesco.com

I’m not very into this one. It’s thinner than the others and doesn’t taste as freshly squeezed . There’s a lingering bitter aftertaste that I’m not keen on.

★★

Green smoothies

By Sainsbury’s Gut Instinct spinach, ginger and aloe vera smoothie

100ml, £2, sainsburys.co.uk

Delicate, there’s a slightly floral note – I think that’s the aloe. Not too sweet. Good kick from the ginger.

★★★

Pret A Manger’s avo smoothie

400g, £3.69, pret.co.uk

Looks like pea soup. Good sharpness. Thick and creamy, but fresh, not claggy, definitely has some lime or lemon juice in it.

★★

Tesco’s glorious green smoothie

750ml, £1.50, tesco.com

Smells appealing, like it has something tropical going on … much sweeter than the others. Very hard to discern what fruits are in there … Kids will like it, but for me, too sweet.

★★

Leon’s clean green shake

250g, £2.95, leon.co

Wow, this is so thick. You can’t really drink it, you have to take a mouthful. It could be fresher than the others? Reminds me of kiwi … which I’m not mad on. I don’t really love this, it’s pulpy.

★★

Greek-style yogurts

Co-op’s Greek-style natural yogurt

500g, £1.40, food.coop.co.uk

Ooh, this has a really good, lively mouth-puckering sharpness and a lovely freshness. It feels quite virtuous, but it’s also indulgent. Very nice.

★★★★

Marks & Spencer’s unsweetened Greek-style yogurt

500ml, £1, marksandspencer.com

Fresh, smooth and creamy with an excitable tang. Could be great with a fruit compote or some raw honey stirred through – really solid breakfast building block.

★★★★

Yeo Valley’s organic Greek-style natural yogurt

450g, £1.60, ocado.com

Very creamy and smooth with a pleasant, subtle tang and a nice grassy lushness. Really well-balanced flavour.

★★★★

Tims Dairy Greek-style natural yogurt

500g, £1.85, ocado.com

I love the thickness and the freshness, but the texture is a little grainy and lumpy in places.

★★★

Bircher mueslis

Benugo’s fruit and nut bircher

220g, £2.35, benugo.com

The blueberries look lovely. Nice consistency, creamy. The dried fruit inside is plump and the flavour well balanced. The warm spice and crunchy almonds place it at the top.

★★★★

Pret A Manger’s tropical bircher

200g, from £2.99, pret.co.uk

Good sharpness. I like the mango-coconut combination. A little runny, needs a bit more grain. Not too sweet. Juicy mango.

★★★

Costa’s berry bircher

160g, £2.35, costa.co.uk

Good crunchy apple going through it. It’s got a pleasing sharpness, creamy too, good texture. I like the crunchy pumpkin seeds and sweet cranberries. Nicely balanced.

★★★

Sainsbury’s on the go summer berry bircher style muesli

190g, £1.60, sainsburys.co.uk

I like the pumpkin seeds. But the texture is not as creamy as the others, a bit gloopy.

★★

Granolas

Eat Natural’s nutty granola

425g, £2.99, ocado.com

Really crunchy, loads of seeds, nuts, flakes. Not sweet but tastes like there’s coconut oil in it. A lovely topping for poached fruit.

★★★★

Tesco Finest’s super nutty granola

500g, £2.50, tesco.com

Clusters, chunky bite-size pieces. Lovely whole nuts. You can really get your teeth into it. It just needs to be a couple of notches less sweet.

★★★

Rude Health’s honey and nuts granola

500g, £4.50, rudehealth.com

The oats and nuts are really nicely golden and toasted and there’s a subtle sweetness, but I think it could benefit from some dried fruit for contrast.

★★★

Asda’s honey and nuts granola and grains

500g, £1.97, asda.com

The whole almonds and puffed grains are nice. Not as much fun as the others. Not overly sweet, nice toasted note to it. I think it would be good on yogurt.

★★★

Bacon rolls

Pret A Manger’s bacon brioche

£2.50, pret.co.uk

The bun has a glossy sheen, buttery, slightly sweet. I’m disappointed how uncrispy the bacon is. But the taste is delicious and smoky. It’s a bit gourmet, I’d have to be in the mood.

★★★

Costa’s bacon sourdough roll

£2.95, costa.co.uk

With the crunchy bun and crunchy bacon, it’s in danger of being dry – needs sauce. A good bog-standard bacon roll.

★★★

Caffè Nero’s bacon ciabatta roll

£3.25, caffenero.com

The roll is nice and crusty and there is plenty of bacon, but it lacks flavour and is slightly sweet, which I don’t love. I wouldn’t rush to eat it again.

★★

Starbucks’ smoked bacon roll

£3.15, starbucks.com

The bun lid is very solid, I can practically play it on my plate. No butter on it either or any fat from the bacon. I’m struggling to taste the bacon … very little flavour.

★

