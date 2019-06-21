The future trends set to dominate the travel and hospitality industry in the next 100 years

100 years from now hotels will have to create opportunities to converse, collaborate and connect, delivering moments that matter, individually, to each and every guest. The hotels of the future will offer moon-walking planet breaks, 3D-printed hotel rooms, digital detoxes, and hyper-personalised spaces, among other treats like offline spaces, disconnected from the system.

Offline will be the new luxury as we seek to find moments of tech-free time.

The growing sophistication of technology and climate change will impact the hotel industry in the future. The fast-food nutrient pills, 2-3 hour working days and adaptable, and personalised rooms that can transport guests everywhere are among the future trends of the hotel industry in 2119, says Hilton’s new report released to celebrate the Hotel Group’s 100th anniversary.

1000 years ago, Hilton has pioneered the hospitality industry, introducing first-to-market concepts such as air-conditioning and in-room televisions. Last year, Hilton also became the first hospitality company to set science-based targets to reduce its environmental impact.

In 2119 we will still be searching for unique experiences, but they will be more personalised than ever. Technology will free up time for hotel staff to focus on what matters most: helping guests to connect with one another and building memorable moments.

“As technology shapes our lives we will seek out moments of offline connection with others, including hotel team members who will help us truly get what we need from our stays. ” said futurologist Gerd Leonhard. Gerd is a futurologist, university lecturer and author working across EMEA. Gerd has a wealth of experience discussing future aspects on a range of topics, and is one of the most sought-after speakers and experts in this arena.

In a world filled with Artificial Intelligence, human contact and the personal touch will be more critical and sought after than ever. Only businesses that are inherently responsible will survive the next century

“Since its inception in 1919, Hilton has pioneered the hospitality industry, introducing first-to-market concepts such as air- conditioning and in-room televisions. Last year, Hilton also became the first hospitality company to set science-based targets to reduce its environmental impact,” said Simon Vincent, EVP & President, EMEA, Hilton.

In 100 years, the hotel group predicts that its autonomous shooting travel pods will drop the hotel guests off at mesmerising destinations, while miniature eco-systems protected from the elements by bubble-like structures will mirror their surroundings.

All areas in the hotel will instantly morph into a guest’s perfect, hyper-personalised space; children’s bedrooms will transport them to underwater adventures, with sand for carpet, and a submarine for a bed. Information from embedded chip technology will provide chefs with food preferences and nutritional requirements upon arrival. Chef-consultants will create personalised dishes bursting with plant-based proteins.

Personal trainers will be beamed into any location on-demand. Guests will receive training sessions at any hotel location, picking up their workouts with the same trainer, whether mini-breaking on the Moon or unwinding in the desert.

Menu Personalisation

Our diets will include more plant-based recipes and some suprising sources of protein – Beetle Bolognese, Plankton Pies and Seaweed Green Velvet Cake will be menu staples!

Decadent 3D-printed dinners and room service will provide unrivalled plate personalisation.

Chefs will be provided with biometric data for each guest, automatically creating meals based on preferences and nutritional requirements

Futuristic Fitness and Digital Detoxes

Outswim a virtual sea turtle in the pool, or challenge yourself to climb the digital face of Mount Everest, your exercise routine will be as unique as you are. What’s more, exercise energy generated from workouts will be used to power the hotel, providing a zero-impact, circular system. Guests could even earn rewards based on reaching workout targets

Pick up where you left off with trackable workouts and holographic personal trainers.

Personalisation is de rigueur

Technology will allow every space, fitting and furnishing to continuously update to respond to an individual’s real-time needs – the Lobby will conjure up anything from a tranquil spa to a buzzy bar, giving every guest the perfect, personal welcome.

From temperature and lighting, to entertainment and beyond, microchips under the skin will enable us to wirelessly control the setting around us based on what we need, whenever we need it.

Sustainable Everything’ – The Role of Responsibility

Sustainability will be baked into everything about a hotel’s design – from weather-proofed domes, to buildings made from ocean-dredged plastic.

Hotels will act as the Town Hall of any community, managing local resources and contributing to the areas they serve with community-tended insect farms and vertical hydroponic crop gardens.