How to host a luxury casino party night

The bright lights and allure of the casino is well documented in popular culture and with growing accessibility to a range of casino games that can be accessed at a swipe of a button, more and more of us are choosing to hold casino-themed soirees right throughout the year.

But what does it take to create a truly memorable casino-inspired party? From selecting the right games to food and décor, here’s our guide to putting together the perfect luxury casino gathering:

The Dress Code

Let’s kick off with the dress code because this can really set the tone for your party. If you’re aiming for luxury, then it’s important that you relay to guests exactly what’s expected from them in terms of what they can and can’t wear.

Formal fashion is definitely the right approach; men should be encouraged to don a tuxedo and women should be instructed to wear an appropriate evening gown. To add some extra sparkle to the occasion you could even purchase some costume jewellery or encourage guests to bring with them their own shimmering gems.

The Setting and Ambience

The success of your luxury casino-inspired gathering may well rest on how you decide to decorate. Firstly, decide where you are going to host your luxury soiree; if it’s at home, ensure you have enough space and amenities to cater for your guests.

Secondly, it’s important to get the ambiance just right so take inspiration from a real-life casino; dim the lights, load up a soft jazz playlist like this one on Spotify and cover the place with felted tables and luxury-styled furnishings.

For extra authenticity, you could even throw in some multi-coloured LED lights, as well as casino-themed artefacts.

The Food

Many guests will probably agree that the key to hosting an amazing, luxury-themed casino night is the food. Mouth-watering delicacies, entrées, and cocktails should be the order of the day and if you can assemble a bar, even better.Miami Vice drinks, piña colada’s and champagne should be served with abandon- but also be sure to provide a range of soft drinks for those who are driving or simply don’t wish to consume alcohol.

To compliment the glitzy drinks, serve appetizers like wine and cheese, sushi rolls and be sure that the desserts keep coming. In this environment your guests are likely to prefer finger food to nibble on between games so make sure you have enough disposable cutlery and napkins on hand. It’s probably best to avoid serving anything greasy too.

The Games

The types of casino games you choose to showcase really depends on what equipment you have and who you are inviting. The logistics and cost of bringing in a roulette table could prove to be a stumbling block but in this modern age there’s plenty of alternative options.

In fact, you could opt to host an entirely virtual casino gaming night. Nowadays you will find a range of legal casino apps that you can download, many of which have been reviewed by sites like https://bettingapps.com, so it could be a case of picking the best online casino, downloading the app, and strategically placing a few tablets around the room.

If you’re aiming for something more classical, consider planning well in advance. You can hire equipment like slot machines, but they can take a good deal of time to book. If you can’t get your hands on any sophisticated equipment, then cards and chips will suffice. At least that way you will be able to offer a range of classic casino games like Texas Holdem Poker, Omaha Hi-Lo, 7 Card Stud, Blackjack and more.