The 2018 Talenti Outdoor Living collection is capable of transforming outdoor spaces into an aesthetic pleasure

Umbria-based Italian brand Talenti Outdoor Living, one of the global leaders in the outdoor sector, took center stage at this year’s Imm Cologne with their elegant 2018 furniture lines Domino and Moon, along with the two collections designed by Ramon Esteve.

Created by the brilliant Marco Acerbis – a designer who has carved out a prominent role in the design world panorama with the Eden and Cleo collections – Domino consists of sofas, armchairs, side chairs and different types of tables; this collection offers something to suit every situation and is capable of transforming outdoor spaces into an aesthetic pleasure.

In the same vein, and therefore hallmarked by elegance, the new Moon collection designed by young talent Cristian Visentin, enchants not only through its originality of style but also because of its ability to modulate different design concepts. The collection, composed of sofas, chairs, armchairs, a lounger, and tables – all perfectly matched – is characterized by a natural teak frame with armrests and backrests in aluminum tubing covered with woven cord in a grey, synthetic material.

Both of these collections, like all Talenti products, are entirely Made in Italy with the latest generation of furniture materials that are perfectly weather and heat resistant, easy to clean as well as easy to use.

To complete the selection offered by Talenti at IMM Cologne, visitors also found the two acclaimed collections by Ramon Esteve, Casilda and Cottage.