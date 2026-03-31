This year, the world’s most elite chocolatiers have decided that “tasting good” is simply the baseline. For Easter 2026, the theme is Edible Art, with a heavy lean into the world of fashion, architecture, and botanical wonder. From Brussels to Paris and across the Atlantic to New York, the “Chocolate Oscars” have officially begun.

Pierre Marcolini: The “Atelier” of Cacao

Leading the pack with a stunningly literal take on “Haute Chocolaterie” is Pierre Marcolini. His 2026 collection is a tribute to the world of high fashion. The centerpiece is the Oeuf Couture, an architectural marvel wrapped in a golden chocolate measuring tape.

Inside the shell, you won’t find basic sprinkles; instead, Marcolini has hidden delicate chocolate buttons and tiny thimbles. The “Boite a Couture” (Sewing Box) features intense dark chocolate, hazelnut praline, and a standout caramelized white chocolate that mimics the hue of vintage silk. For those hosting a seated brunch, his Eclipse Citron Mousse is a masterclass in volume—milk chocolate shortbread and almond frangipane topped with a lemon-infused yogurt mousse.

The Paris Rivals: Flowers, Bees, and Airships

While Marcolini is sewing chocolate seams, his Parisian colleagues are looking to nature, history, and luxury interiors for inspiration.

Ladurée’s “Signature Flower Egg,” designed by Executive Pastry Chef Julien Alvarez, has moved away from the traditional egg shape to create a blooming masterpiece. It consists of eight layers of chocolate—ranging from deep black to Dulcey—sculpted like opening petals. Inside, diners find a crunchy Breton shortbread with peanut butter praline and caramelized peanuts.

In a fusion of high fashion and gastronomy, Yannick Alleno for Dior has crafted a chocolate medallion inspired by Dior furniture. The black and white shell hides small bites of hazelnut, almond, and sobacha (buckwheat tea).

Pierre Herme, the “Picasso of Pastry,” presents “Pur Hasard,” a spectacular 6.5 kg chocolate claw machine arcade game made of dark, milk, and caramelized white chocolate. For a more subtle experience, his Belize dark chocolate egg features notes of red fruit and amaranth seeds.

At Cheval Blanc Paris, Maxime Frederic has crafted “La Belle Envolee,” a chocolate airship (dirigible) inspired by the Belle Epoque. It features a decorative mechanical look with propellers and is filled with an almond-vanilla biscuit praline.

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Architecture also takes center stage at the Hotel de Crillon, where Matthieu Carlin designed an egg inspired by the candelabras of the Place de la Concorde. Meanwhile, Leandre Vivier at Le Burgundy offers a sculptural “cafe-croissant” egg made of 56% dark milk chocolate with a heart of almond-coffee praline and toasted croissant pieces.

The USA Scene: Global Flavors & Painted Orbs

Across the pond, American chocolatiers are blending high-tech design with global spice palettes.

Jacques Torres, the “Mr. Chocolate” of NYC, is staying true to his roots of “nostalgic luxury.” His 2026 collection features his iconic “Sitting Bunny” and “Hen” figures, but with a modern twist: dark chocolate “Peeps” and foil-wrapped eggs filled with liquid salted caramel.

In Houston, the powerhouse Cacao & Cardamom is trending for its hand-painted, jewel-like eggs. Their 2026 “Brownie Caramel Layered Egg” is exactly what it sounds like—a fudgy brownie and smooth caramel core encased in a shell that looks like a galaxy. Finally, Vosges Haut-Chocolat is leaning into the avant-garde. Their Easter truffles are infused with Wadaya ginger, fresh wasabi, and Ancho chillies, proving that American chocolate fans are craving heat with their sweet.

2026 Trends to Watch

The industry is moving toward “Eco-Couture” in its packaging, highlighted by Pierre Marcolini’s use of calico pouches and tape-measure ties to reduce waste. Villa Rene Lalique has taken this a step further with their “Cocon de Douceur,” where a portion of the price is donated to wildlife protection.

Texture has become multi-sensory. Chefs are blending smooth ganaches with unexpected elements like sourdough, buckwheat, or pollen—as seen in Timothy Lam’s “Imperial Hive” at the Shangri-La. Interactive designs like Herme’s claw machine or Alleno’s “Oeuf Toque” (featuring a removable chocolate chef’s hat) are transforming chocolate into a shared entertainment experience.

Fun Note: If you’re going for the ultimate “flex” this year, the Pierre Marcolini Oeuf Haute Couture XL sits on a two-drawer pedestal filled with over a kilogram of chocolate. It’s less of a snack and more of a piece of designer furniture. Alternatively, Louis Vuitton’s “Chocolate Egg Bag” by Maxime Frederic features chocolate handles and a zipper, celebrating the 130th anniversary of the Monogram.