Embroidery as an expression of craft, creativity and collaboration is expressed beautifully on these one of a kind, uniquely embellished bags. The Online Auction for the Charity Dinner in aid of the Queen Elizabeth Scholarship Trust and the Hand & Lock Prize for Embroidery is now open.

Taking place on Wednesday 6th December 2017, the ‘The Embellished Handbag’ charity auction will see unique bags from 13 renowned luxury designers, auctioned off for Queen Elizabeth Scholarship Trust and the H&L Prize for Embroidery. All funds raised on the night will go directly to supporting craftsmanship through these two British charities’. Both charities support a key Hand & Lock principle; the desire to encourage, support and mentor young and emerging craftspeople.

The private unveiling of the embellished bags was held at the Victoria and Albert museum in London on February 1st 2017 and they were making appearances throughout 2017 at special VIP events before they are auctioned by Sotheby’s next week.

Drawing inspiration from hundreds of sources, each of the thirteen embroidered bags has a unique visual identity drawing from the brand’s individual history.

Designers involved in the project include Asprey, BVS Design, Globe Trotter, House of Holland, Lulu Guinness, Patrick Cox, Jill Haber, Agnes B, Alfie Douglas, The Cambridge Satchel Company and Vivienne Westwood, Lost Property of London, and Aspinal of London.

Aspinal of London has joined together with London’s premier embroidery house, Hand & Lock for their 250th anniversary auction. Aspinal of London‘s contribution is the ‘English Garden’ bag, an Aspinal classic adorned with beautiful needlework. Aspinal’s timelessly chic Mayfair Bag complements the traditional skills of embroidery, making Hand & Lock the perfect match for this gorgeous new design.

The boxy colour block Mayfair Bag is a contemporary take on the vintage original, featuring an exquisite poppy and butterfly motif embroidered onto the finest smooth blue moon and snow white croc Italian calf leather. Sealed with Aspinal’s signature shield lock clasp, The Mayfair Bag can be carried by the ladylike top handle or cross-body with the long detachable strap.

Guests are invited to attend an exquisite black-tie Gala Dinner followed by the auction of the beautifully-made designer handbags. During the evening, guests will be treated to a sumptuous three course meal in the Livery Hall followed by ‘The Embellished Handbag’ charity auction.

Established by the Royal Warrant holders association in 1990, QEST offers scholarships to encourage and develop outstanding individuals who demonstrate extraordinary talent in British traditional and contemporary crafts to excel in their chosen trades and make a vital contribution to the British craft industry.

The annual Hand & Lock Prize for Embroidery was launched in 2000 and offers new designers the opportunity to showcase their talents and gain vital exposure and experience. In recent years, it has been expanded to include textile artists, interior and accessory designers as well as those working in fashion. The competition strives to highlight the exquisite craftsmanship and skill that goes into this intricate craft, bringing together the whole embroidery community to celebrate.

Hand & Lock were established in 1767 when a French Huguenot refuge started his lace and accoutrements atelier in London’s own Spitalfields. Hand & Lock are renowned for their couture embroidery, royal monogramming and of course, their ceremonial, traditional and ecclesiastical embroideries.

images: Hand & Lock; handembroidery.com; Aspinal of London;