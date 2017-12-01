Award Winning Tequila Brand, Casa Noble Continues to Revolutionize Tequila with a New, Limited Edition Reserve. Casa Noble Selección del Fundador Volume II is a triple distilled, extra añejo, which has been aged for eight years in new Taransaud 114-liter French white oak barrels to impeccably develop its complex, elegant character.

With only 300 bottles available worldwide, the luxury limited-edition Casa Noble Selección del Fundador Volume II celebrates Casa Noble’s rich history and the always forward-looking vision of the brand’s founder and maestro tequilero, Jose “Pepe” Hermosillo, as well as his creativity and expertise. Selección del Fundador Volume II is certified organic, and has been made with 100% Blue Weber agave plants, originally planted in 1997 to commemorate the founding of Casa Noble.

Recently named “Tequila Producer of the Year” at the 2016 International Spirits Challenge, Casa Noble is one of the few certified organic and kosher tequilas on the market today. The product is made in small batches and always triple distilled – going beyond industry standards. Selección del Fundador Volume II is no exception and has an MSRP of $1,499.00.

“My desire is to take tequila to the next level, to see what it can be,” adds Jose “Pepe” Hermosillo. “Selección del Fundador Volume II is an exquisite spirit showcasing our philosophy that making exceptional tequila is truly a noble pursuit. This tequila has been 20 years in the making, I hope people can enjoy sharing this treasured creation with us.”

According to Casa Noble Tequila, the French white oak barrels impart a rich amber color with a savory and silky mouth feel. Intricate aromas of cooked agave layered with chocolate, butter, and vanilla give way to subtle notes of dried fruit, sweet flowers, and cinnamon to enhance the experience like no other.