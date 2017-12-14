Watches & Wonders Miami Debuts in the Miami Design District this February.

Next February, The Miami Design District will give watch enthusiasts a ‘first look’ at the newest products in the watch & jewelry industry. Watches & Wonders 2018 (WWM) offers dynamic exhibitions and learning opportunities, as well as interaction with the industry’s leading authorities.The four-day luxury weekend will feature the newest watches and jewelry from 21 leading maisons, a Collection Of 100 Rare Vintage And Sports/Exotic Cars, Along With The Celebrated Miami Yacht Show.

The Miami Design District Associates (MDDA) in partnershipwith the Fondation Haute Horlogerie (FHH), announced the debut of Watches & Wonders Miami (WWM). The first of its kind event in Miami will take place February 16-19, 2018 and bring together 21 of the world’s leading luxury timepiece manufacturers, including: A. Lange & Sohne, Audemars Piguet, Louis Vuitton, Panerai, Piaget, Tag Heuer, Vacheron Constantin, Bulgari, Cartier, Hermès, Hublot, IWC, Jaeger-LeCoultre, and Van Cleef & Arpels among others.

The watchmakers will each unveil their newest creations for the first time in the United States during WWM. This unprecedented advance preview of what’s to come in the world of high horology, coincides with the Miami Design District Concours – an exceptional showing of more than 100 of the most significant post-war vintage, sports/exotic cars and supercars, including iconic examples from Ferrari, Lamborghini, Porsche, Aston Martin, Bentley and Rolls Royce. The 30th annual Miami Yacht Show, featuring the world’s most extraordinary and uniquely designed yachts from top custom boat builders and brokers, takes place nearby on Collins Avenue, rounding out a weekend of ultimate luxury for guests.

“Watches & Wonders Miami will be an extraordinary event bringing together the very best brands dedicated to luxury timepieces and jewelry. The creativity and debut of new styles will make this a must-attend event for collectors and enthusiasts alike. It’s also the first time many of these brands will be debuting new styles in the U.S. so this is a big moment,” said Craig Robins, CEO of Dacra Development and developer of the Miami Design District.

Throughout the weekend, guests will have access to ‘Telling Time,’ a special exhibition comprised of nine films, creative installations and dramatic performance works by international contemporary artists. WWM will also feature immersive virtual reality experiences, each designed to bring the world of fine watchmaking to a new dimension. As part of WWM, the FHH is developing a robust conference line-up and educational workshops that will be accessible to anyone from amateurs to

connoisseurs and collectors.