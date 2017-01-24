SIHH 2017: Audemars Piguet unveiled its new high jewelry watch called Diamond Outrage.

For 2017, boasting the power of her predecessors and hundreds of brilliant-cut diamonds, Audemars Piguet presented Diamond Outrage – the third and final design in the trilogy of one- of-a-kind Haute Joaillerie timepieces. The watch manufacturer is once again disrupting traditional ideas of gem-set watches while displaying a true desire to break the rules, technically and creatively.

Audemars Piguet, one of the most prestigious watch manufacturers and a leader in haute horology, launches another high jewelry watch with a shield of brilliant-cut diamonds: a true Haute Joaillerie talisman called “Diamond Outrage”.

Glinting with the icy fascination of the Vallée de Joux in winter, Diamond Outrage’s structure is set with precious stones in a brilliant array of cuts.

The 18-carat white gold case (29.3 MM) is entirely set with diamonds, glareproofed sapphire crystal. The Haute Joaillerie watch features 9,923 brilliant-cut diamonds (~50.06 carats) and 354 baguette-cut diamonds (~15.85 carats). The Swiss manufacturer of complicated mechanical watches also launched a version with 18-carat white gold bracelet entirely set with blue sapphires. The mirror polished dial with blued gold hands is hosting Calibre 2701 with “hours, minutes, date” functions.

Diamond Outrage timepiece follows in the footsteps of Audemars Piguet’s Diamond Fury, another carapace of gems. Audemars Piguet’s expert designers and jewellers have perfected the underside of Diamond Fury’s jewelled scales with the same care as its enigmatic outer shell.

Diamond Fury’s mysterious character is revealed via a secret panel which, when touched, subtly unclips to reveal the dial beneath. Crafted with unique skill, this masterpiece is a dynamic coming together of the designers, engineers and jewellers of Le Brassus. It took passion, perfection, over 1,500 hours and 4,635 brilliant-cut diamonds for the full diamond version featured here to emerge as a fusion of the singular character, unconventional thinking and cutting-edge technology that define Audemars Piguet today.

Audemars Piguet has been continuously producing watches since 1875, making it one of the world’soldest watch manufacturers. The company is still owned by its founding families.





