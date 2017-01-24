Holiday

W Budapest set to be housed in the impressive Drechsler Palace Budapest

Slated to Open in 2020, W Budapest Will Reimagine the Iconic Dreschler Palace Budapest.

W Hotels Worldwide is ‘Making an Entrance’ into Hungary with W Budapest hotel. Located on Andrassy Avenue (a UNESCO World Heritage Site) the hotel will be situated on the city’s most luxurious shopping street located directly across from the State Opera House. Hungary’s capital has secured a spot as epicenter of European travel.

Located in the heart of the city at Andrassy Avenue, also known as Budapest’s Champs-Elysees, the hotel will be housed in the impressive Drechsler Palace which will be fully renovated after a 14 years of lack of activity.

W Budapest will feature 162 guest rooms and suites, including one Extreme WOW, the brand’s lux- take on the Presidential Suite. The hotel will offer a restaurant and a destination bar, as well as the signature W Living Room, the brand’s evolution of the traditional hotel lobby

Three meeting and event spaces, including a Great Room for larger celebrations, are available, along with an Away Spa, FIT fitness center, and WET pool. Guests can also expect the W brand’s signature Whatever/Whenever service philosophy, providing guests whatever they want, whenever they want it.

Following the success of W Hotels in Istanbul, Barcelona, St. Petersburg, London, Paris and Verbier, W Amsterdam became the seventh W Hotel in Europe when it opened in October 2015. W Hotels now boasts a worldwide portfolio of 50 properties around the globe, and is on track to reach 75 hotels by 2020.

