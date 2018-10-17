The tallest residential building in the world launches sales

Central Park Tower, Tallest Residential Building In The World and one of The Most Remarkable Residences Ever Sold in New York City, Launches Sales. Take a look inside NYC’s tallest ultra-luxe condo on Billionaire’s Row.

The tower is located on West 57th Street, New York City’s most prestigious corridor, with Central Park directly to the north and the dynamic hub of Columbus Circle to the west. Extell pioneered what is now known as Billionaire’s Row with One57, the first supertall tower on 57th Street. Located above the Park Hyatt‘s five-star flagship hotel, the record- breaking glass tower overlooking Central Park is home to the most expensive residence ever sold in New York City at $100.5 million. At the base of the building will be the new 320,000-square-foot, seven-story Nordstrom NYC Flagship store that represents the company’s biggest and best statement of the brand.

Central Park Tower was designed by Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture (AS+GG), a firm dedicated to the design of high-performance, energy-efficient, striking architecture on an international scale. AS+GG has collaborated with clients across the globe to design nine of the world’s tallest and highest-performing buildings. Currently, AS+GG is responsible for the design of the next world’s tallest building, Jeddah Tower now under construction in Saudi Arabia, as well Wuhan Greenland Center and Greenland Tower Chengdu, both currently under construction in China.

The building’s façade distinguishes itself from its surroundings by combining elements of glass, satin-finished stainless steel, and light-catching vertical and horizontal details that accentuate the interplay of texture and light. At a height of 300 feet from the street, the tower cantilevers to the east, creating Central Park views for all north-facing residences.

The interiors of these grand residences are designed by Rottet Studio, whose credits include The Surrey Hotel in Manhattan, The St. Regis in Aspen, The Beverly Hills Hotel Presidential Bungalows and The River Oaks in Houston.

Starting on the 32nd floor, the 179 ultra-luxury two-to-eight-bedroom residences range in size from 1,435 square feet to over 17,500 square feet.

Located within the tallest residential tower ever built will be one of the world’s most exclusive private clubs, Central Park Club. The Club will offer approximately 50,000 square feet of thoroughly curated luxury amenities spread across three floors, each location providing a unique experience complemented by five-star service.

The first club level, located on the 14th floor, will feature a residents’ lounge with billiards, screening and function rooms. The centerpiece of this floor will be a 15,000-square-foot outdoor terrace with a spectacular 60-foot swimming pool, cabanas, bar, screening wall, food and beverage service, and an outdoor children’s playground. The health and wellness center on the 16th floor will include a 63-foot indoor swimming pool, state-of-the art fitness center, basketball court, regulation squash court, sauna, steam and treatment rooms. The Club will culminate on the 100th floor at an elevation of over 1,000 feet. The plans for this remarkable space are yet to be revealed.