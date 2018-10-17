Embraer, the world’s leading executive jet manufacturers, introduced the new Praetor 500 midsize and Praetor 600 super-midsize business jets during a company event at Orlando Executive Airport, where the 2018 National Business Aviation Association’s Business Aviation Convention and Exhibition (NBAA-BACE) was held from October 16-18. The new Praetor 500 and Praetor 600 were be on static display during NBAA-BACE.

Being the only midsize and super-midsize business jets with full fly-by-wire technology and active turbulence reduction, passengers will enjoy the smoothest possible flight, complemented by a best-in-class 5,800-foot cabin altitude for ultimate passenger comfort. To celebrate these new aircraft, Embraer is also introducing the new premium style Bossa Nova interior edition.

The Praetor jets will introduce unprecedented range into their categories.

The Praetor 600 will be the farthest-flying super-midsize business jet, which allows nonstop flights between London and New York. The Praetor 500 will be the

fastest midsize aircraft, capable of reaching Europe from the west coast of the U.S. with a single stop. With four passengers and NBAA IFR Reserves, the Praetor 600 will have an intercontinental range of 3,900 nautical miles (7,223 km) and the Praetor 500 will lead the midsize class with a continental range of 3,250 nautical miles (6,019 km).

“The new Praetor 500 and Praetor 600 will be the most disruptive and technologically advanced aircraft to enter the midsize and super-midsize categories,” said Luciano Froes, Senior Vice President, Marketing, Embraer Executive Jets. “Different by design and disruptive by choice, these new aircraft will deliver the ultimate customer experience with an unparalleled combination of performance, comfort and technology.”

The Praetor jets feature the state-of-the-art Rockwell Collins ProLine Fusion flight deck with the industry-first vertical weather display, air-traffic-control-like situational awareness with ADSB-IN, and predictive wind shear radar capability. The Praetor cockpits will also offer options that include the Embraer Enhanced Vision System (E2VS) with a Head-up Display (HUD) and an Enhanced Video System (EVS), an Inertial Reference System (IRS) and a Synthetic Vision Guidance System (SVGS).

The Praetor jets are currently under development with two Praetor 600 prototypes in flight tests as well as one production-conforming aircraft, and one production-conforming Praetor 500 in its maturity campaign. The Praetor 600 is expected to be certified and enter service in the second quarter of 2019, followed by the Praetor 500 in the third quarter of 2019.