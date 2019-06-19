Pitti Bimbo 2019: Dolce & Gabbana Spring – Summer 2020 for the little ones

At this edition of Pitti Bimbo 2019, the International fair of childrenswear, the key-event for presenting the new lifestyle trends for kids’ fashion, Dolce&Gabbana presents an installation in the Piazzale della Ghiaia at the Fortezza da Basso, in Florence, Italy.

Have fun creating different scenarios with Domenico and Stefano’s DGFamily.

Dolce&Gabbana Spring – Summer 2020 Collection for children is presented inside a dream dolls’ house inhabited by the members of the DG Family: the pets and the forms of the designers Domenico and Stefano surrounded by plants, flowers, furnishing elements, a fireplace, a large mirror and a gramophone from the old days.

The designs of the Boys’ collection go back over the DNA codes of Dolce&Gabbana Kidswear: the little formal suit, the red brocade, the embroidered or printed brand symbols, the patches, the iconic patterns like the polka dot pinstripe and a range of accessories for elegant or informal occasions.

The garments for the littlest set are brightened up by representations of stars, stripes and crowns, following the style of the adult line inspired by stained-glass windows and the great kings and emperors of history.

The Girls’ collection mirrors the themes, prints and inspirations of the garments in the Women’s line while respecting the demands of comfort and fit: dresses in lace, in pink chiffon with polka dots, roses in full bloom printed in soft pastel colors, tulle and plumetis skirts, different versions of poplin and brocade garments.

To complete the look, there is a world of accessories with colorful sneakers, sandals, flip-flops, hairbands and small bags. This year, for the first time, the collections are flanked by the new Dolce&Gabbana Dolls. Four dolls are wearing delightful princess dresses, making both big and little girls dream.