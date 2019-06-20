World Airline Awards: The World’s Top 10 Airlines of 2019 revealed at Paris Air Show

All of the award-winning airlines are voted for by customers, and the focus of the annual survey is for travellers to make their own, personal choices as to which airlines they consider to be best. Qatar Airways is voted the World’s Best Airline for the fifth time at the 2019 World Airline Awards.

View the full World Airline Awards results, at the A-Z Award Winners page.

Airline leaders and top airline management from across the globe attended the 2019 World Airline Awards held at Paris Air Show to receive their accolades voted for by customers. Qatar Airways scooped the top award being named the World’s Best Airline, also winning awards for the World’s Best Business Class, the World’s Best Business Class Seat and the Best Airline in the Middle East. Singapore Airlines won a top accolade as the World’s Best Cabin Crew and was honoured with awards for the World’s Best First Class, the Best Airline in Asia and the World’s Best First Class Seat.

“We operate the survey and awards in a 100% independent and impartial format according to the commitment we gave back in 1999, and whilst every winner may not be the favourite of everyone, those that disagree should understand that these are the Passenger’s Choice Awards,” said Edward Plaisted of Skytrax.

Other notable winners included Air Transat voted the World’s Best Leisure Airline, ANA All Nippon Airways as the World’s Best Airport Services, Norwegian is the World’s Best Low-Cost Long Haul Airline, Star Alliance the World’s Best Airline Alliance, Philippine Airlines as the World’s Most Improved Airline, Bangkok Airways as the World’s Best Regional Airline.

The World’s Top 10 Airlines of 2019, according to Skytrax:

Qatar Airways;

Singapore Airlines;

ANA All Nippon Airways;

Cathay Pacific;

Emirates;

EVA Air;

Hainan Airlines;

Qantas Airways;

Lufthansa;

Thai Airways.

World’s Best Cabin Staff 2019:

Singapore Airlines;

Garuda Indonesia;

ANA All Nippon Airways;

Thai Airways;

EVA Air;

Cathay Pacific

Hainan Airlines;

Japan Airlines;

Qatar Airways;

China Airlines.

The World’s Cleanest Airlines in 2019:

EVA Air;

Japan Airlines;

ANA All Nippon Airways;

Singapore Airlines;

Asiana Airlines;

Hainan Airlines/;

Swiss Int’l Air Lines;

Cathay Pacific;

Qatar Airways.

Lufthansa.