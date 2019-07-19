Philippe Starck’s Lily of the Valley hotel is making a splash in Saint-Tropez

The unique setting of Lily of the Valley five-star hotel is a stone throw away from the exhilaration of Saint-Tropez: the lively beaches of Pampelonne and the sunlit terrace of Sénéquier are only a few minutes away. A protected area, this well-kept secret melds with Gigaro’s 5km of fine sand, a discreet beach remaining untouched, which is among the largest in the region.

A dream of nature, wellness and freedom suspended over the Mediterranean, the Lily of the Valley hotel is all about wellness and the art of living.

The opening of the Lily of the Valley hotel is making a splash in Saint-Tropez and in the world of exceptional establishments. The WHM group, chaired by the entrepreneur Alain Weill, called upon designer Philippe Starck to imagine a haven of well-being, calm and soothing, where man and nature find themselves in harmony. Philippe Starck’s concept combines the best of the French art de vivre with a top-of-the-range wellness village.

Located in La Croix Valmer, Lily of the Valley is nestled on the hills of the Saint Tropez peninsula, overlooking the beaches of Gigaro. Its architecture, entirely imagined by Philippe Starck, is inspired by both Californian villas and the Hanging Gardens of Babylon.

The high-end hotel does not impinge upon nature but rather adapts to it. Inspired simultaneously by Babylon’s hanging gardens, the architecture of Provençal abbeys and the design of Californian villas, Philippe Starck has designed forty-four rooms and suites.

“All my life, I have dreamt of being here. Somewhere between a subconscious Antiquity and extreme modernity, which is without doubt the best place in the world to live. It is the fulfillment of my physiological dream of architecture,” said Philippe Stark.

Lily of the Valley is a destination in its own right.

An open, permeable space where light, the colors and the vegetation naturally merge the interiors and exterior, Lily of the Valley is organized into houses, (with 38 rooms and 6 suites) set into the nature, and arranged around the outdoor pool.

The balance between the pleasure of the senses, health, and well-being goals.

Lily of the Valley is a place dedicated to the harmony of body and mind that offers both the comfort and services of a first class establishment as well as high-end services in terms of treatments and fitness. “The Village”, the Wellness center of over 2000m2 also has a swimming pool and the latest fitness and treatment equipment. Coaches and therapists provide tailor-made activities and programs complemented by juices and special menus designed in collaboration with a dietician and a naturopath.

In the “Village”, coaches offer expert and tailormade care programmes (weight loss, detox, smoking cessation, etc.). One can discover or deepen their practice of sporting activities (fitness, pilates, cycling, etc.) as well as spiritual activities (yoga, Ayurveda, reiki, etc.). The “Village” is also where consultations with dieticians and qualified therapists are offered, providing a wide range of treatments at the crossroads between holistic medicine, the most innovative techniques and ancestral therapies.

This 2,000 m² area dedicated to sport and well-being is equipped with its own outdoor swimming pool, two saunas, a snow shower and a vast hammam. There is also a restaurant where the pleasures of eating and sharing converge with the desire to uphold a healthy lifestyle, as demonstrated by the many vegan and vegetarian options available

The five-star hotel has joined the very closed circle of Leading Hotels of the World before even opening.The hotel is open all year round.