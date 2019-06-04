Glimpses of St-Tropez: The Résidence de la Pinède – the latest addition to LVMH’s Maisons Cheval Blanc

An intimate 30-room getaway lulled by the Mediterranean Sea boasting 3 MICHELIN stars La Vague d’Or, newly opened Guerlain Spa and an exclusive beach.

Reopened in May 2019, the latest addition to the exceptional Maisons Cheval Blanc collection is the Résidence de la Pinède in Saint-Tropez, joining Courchevel, Randheli, St-Barth Isle de France and soon Paris.

Acquired by LVMH Hotel Management in 2016, La Résidence de la Pinède in Saint-Tropez has undergone a transformation of its architecture and interior design. La Résidence de la Pinède is the fourth Maison Cheval Blanc to embody the values of this luxury resorts collection.

The residence has preserved its character while embracing a timeless contemporary style. The culinary offering features the cuisine of three Michelin star chef Arnaud Donckele at the restaurant La Vague d’Or.

Chef Arnaud Donckele takes full advantage of the extraordinary bounty of Provence in conceiving his creative and elegant cuisine. Locally sourced meats and vegetables, seafood caught just offshore, wild herbs, and hard-won knowledge of local traditions and recipes results in meals that are not only unforgettable but artful.

The Guerlain Spa unfolds as a roomy haven of peace dedicated to relaxation and wellness. Signature treatments created by Guerlain are provided by beauty experts in rejuvenating salons. The spa has four treatment rooms and the “Orchidée” room for couples.

Conceived as a private residence, the size has been purposely limited – the hotel counts 30 rooms and suites – in order to ensure exclusivity and intimacy for guests.

Renowned Saint-Tropez architect François Vieillecroze, who has been involved in all the major exterior changes to the Résidence de la Pinède over the years, worked closely with Cheval Blanc St-Tropez for this transformation.

Walking distance from the centre of St-Tropez, the Maison also offers direct access to the beach, a position that makes it ideal for alternating between the pleasures of the sea and escapades in the heart of the mythic village.

In true Saint-Tropez style, the 30 rooms and suites offer a postcard-worthy view of the sea, of the pine forest or of the famed village of Saint-Tropez. Most rooms feature a terrace or spacious balcony surrounded by the scent of pine trees.

The white sandy beach of Bouillabaisse hosts sixty loungers available for guests, a prime setting for lounging in privacy with views of the Bay of Saint-Tropez. Continually at 30 degrees, the infinity pool extends the sweet sensation of a swim and pleasantly enlivens the Maison. At the end of the beach, boats may dock at the jetty, the departure point for sea excursions and water sports.