The best gloop-free body moisturisers for summer

It’s rare that I say this but run, don’t walk, to your nearest Boots. If you are someone who is torn between the seasonal expectation of visible, smooth, soft limbs and revulsion at the thought of slathering on rich, gloopy moisturiser in humid summer weather, then these products might just change your life. The British brand Sanctuary Spa didn’t invent the in-shower moisturiser – an extremely fast and effortless body lotion applied to soaking wet skin after you have switched off the water – but I do think they have perfected it.

I’ve written a lot about their original (and still genius) Wet Skin Moisture Miracle in the past, but Sanctuary’s new version, Wet Skin Radiance Jelly (£10 for 200ml but seemingly always on offer somewhere) will, I think, please even more of you.

Think of this as a hydrating serum, giving itchy, dehydrated skin a long drink of water while also imparting a nice, plumping glow with zero grease or clothes-spoiling tackiness. I slather it on just before emerging from the shower, dab dry with a towel and dress almost immediately without problems. It shaves 10 minutes off my morning routine and smells of juicy watermelon, which is cheering.

If you’re a self-tanner (more on that subject soon), then you will know that a flake-free base is essential in hanging on to your faux glow for longer. For this (and indeed for any flaky skin condition) I recommend basting yourself in Soap & Glory’s Sugar Crush 3-in-1 body lotion (£10, 500ml) the night before you tan, rather than immediately prior. This is a truly terrific product. Apart from moisturising without being greasy, and smelling divinely of fresh limes (I find Soap & Glory too dessert trolley as a rule, but this is refreshing rather than smelling sweet and sticky), unusually, it also contains alpha hydroxy acids to remove dead cells and leave skin perfectly smooth and soft. This has been my surprise discovery of the year and now I can’t be without it.

If you can’t bear any body lotion – wet or dry – but want to top up hydration levels to stop skin looking parched and unloved, I heartily recommend Neutrogena’s Hydroboost Body Hydrating Mist (£5.49, 200ml), which acts like a portable sprinkler system for your skin, requiring next to no rubbing or effort. And none of these products will break the bank, leaving change for the first shandy of the season.

