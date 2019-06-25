Modern-day icon and haute horlogerie connoisseur Tom Brady partners with IWC Schaffhausen



Iconic athlete Tom Brady announced as new IWC Schaffhausen ambassador. According to Christoph Grainger-Herr, CEO of IWC Schaffhausen, Tom Brady is the best quarterback of all time, but also an admired role model.

With six Super Bowl titles, four Super Bowl MVP Awards, three League MVP Awards, and 16 Division titles – Tom Brady embodies greatness. The iconic athlete and Swiss watch manufacturer IWC Schaffhausen announced a partnership. The world-class athlete’s watch collection includes several IWC watches, among them a Pilot’s Watch Chronograph TOP GUN Miramar and the iconic Portugieser Perpetual Calendar watch.

“On the field, his focus is on performance and precision; off the field, he is a true gentleman, incredible father and husband while also embodying elegance and style,” added Grainger-Herr.

“I am honored to be partnering with IWC Schaffhausen, a brand I’ve long admired, not only for their timeless design but their precise engineering and attention to detail,” said Tom Brady. “I am excited to be part of the IWC family and look forward to collaborating with their talented team to share the brand’s unique heritage globally.”

“IWC Schaffhausen and Tom Brady look forward to bringing their partnership to life with many exciting new projects planned,” said IWC Schaffhausen in a statement.

Christoph Grainger-Herr, CEO of IWC Schaffhausen, concludes: “Tom Brady is a world-class athlete with a sense of style and an appreciation for fine watchmaking. Working with him will enable us to tell the IWC story to a growing audience, especially in the United States.”

Brady is a champion who always strives for excellence. After being drafted by the New England Patriots as the 199th pick of the 2000 NFL draft, he has won six Super Bowl championships with the team, more than any other quarterback in NFL history.

Brady’s unprecedented football career includes a multitude of NFL records. He is the first player in NFL history to accumulate 80,000 total yards. Brady also holds the most game wins of any quarterback, is the all-time leader in passing yards and has the most career touchdown passes of any player in history.

Throughout his career, Brady has integrated a holistic approach to health and wellness through preparation, performance and recovery. In 2014, Brady co-founded TB12, a performance lifestyle brand, to share his approach and wellness movement with a global audience. Brady’s TB12 brand integrates revolutionary concepts in deep-force muscle pliability work, hydration, nutrition, functional strength & conditioning, and cognitive health.

On World Oceans Day 2019, IWC Schaffhausen announced its support for a pioneering environmental project, spearheaded by its partner, Cousteau Divers. Cousteau Divers intends to study the effects of climate change by measuring the temperature beneath the ocean’s surface, combining data from precision sensors with measurements taken by thousands of recreational divers. The goal is to give scientists a better understanding of how the ocean’s temperature affects biodiversity and climate.