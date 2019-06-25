Virgil Abloh announces Nightlife Residency at Wynn Plaza Las Vegas

Virgil Abloh is now on display at Wynn Las Vegas.

Wynn Las Vegas Announces Nightlife Residency with Virgil Abloh and New Off-White Store Location Set to Open at Wynn Plaza. Fans Can Now Experience Abloh’s Work In Three Unique Ways Throughout The Resort.

With the addition of an official nightlife residency and the scheduled opening of the first West Coast location of his couture streetwear label Off-White, the inventive mind of Virgil Abloh is now on display at Wynn Las Vegas through art, fashion, and music. Named by Time magazine as an “Icon” on the 100 most influential people in the world list in 2018, Abloh is renowned as a master collaborator.

In November 2018, Wynn Plaza, the resort’s new luxury shopping destination, became home to the multi-media sculpture Arrows and Flower Neon Sign, a nine-foot kinetic neon masterwork that Abloh created with contemporary artist Takashi Murakami. The sculpture is on permanent public display just steps away from what will be the first West Coast location of Abloh’s fashion label, Off-White, set to open in July 2019.

Abloh’s relationship with Wynn dates back to February 2017 when his first DJ gig at the resort took place at XS Nightclub. Although he returned several times to impress guests with his electro and classic house sounds since, only now has an official and exclusive residency been established that will see Abloh take the stage throughout 2019 at XS Nightclub and Encore Beach Club to deliver curated sets designed for each venue’s distinct vibe. His first performance will take place at XS Nightclub on June 29, with additional dates to be announced.

Off-White has experienced aggressive global growth this past year.

The new Wynn Plaza location will offer a wide range of the diverse and daring ready-to-wear and accessories that Abloh is known for, and once open, will join other fashion powerhouse cities where Off-White™ offers monobrand stores including Dubai, Macau, Beijing, Melbourne, Singapore, Shanghai, and more.

Virgil Abloh’s Upcoming Residency Schedule: XS Nightclub – June 29, 2019; Encore Beach Club – September 13, 2019;Virgil Abloh will join Black Coffee at XS Nightclub on October 11, 2019 where they will perform as “White Coffee.”