Rimowa x Off-White have created a distinctively original transparent polycarbonate carry-on case.

Focused on the now and the next – RIMOWA and Virgil Abloh’s OFF-WHITE joined forces to create a one-of-a-kind case. Creative…but not so practical. Its accented black handles, wheels and labelling on the locks and telescopic handle are characteristically and unmistakably OFF-WHITE in the way it adopts branding detailing into its visual language.

“This collaboration was an experimentation where we studied traveling and one’s emotional connection to their own “personal belongings”, says Virgil Abloh. “This project had been in the works for a while and now the accumulation of various ideas from over a long period of time will be released to the world. I have an affinity for a brand as authentic and longstanding as RIMOWA and I enjoyed the task of bringing new ideas to that equation.”

The suitcase is premiered on June 20th during OFF-WHITE’s men fashion show in Paris, and will be available on June 25th, in select RIMOWA & Off-White Stores, on rimowa.com (Europe), on 24sevres.com, at select wholesale partners, and in a pop-up store on wechat.

RIMOWA and Aman have partnered to create the Creative Conclave, a series of closed-door summits where creative minds from around the globe get together to discuss different topics. The inaugural summit took place at the recently opened Amanyangyun Resort in Shanghai, China and was based on the concept of ‘preservation’. Alessio Ascari, Kaleidoscope Publisher and Creative Director explores the role that tradition and innovation play in his work as a curator.

This June, Rimowa also debuted the new Original Collection, handcrafted by from premium custom-made high- quality aluminium alloy by skilled specialists the latest technologies in a process that takes 200 components and more than 90 steps to complete.

“In celebration of our 120th anniversary, we are pleased to introduce our renewed product line that showcases RIMOWA’s freshly minted visual identity. The refined design and engineering of the new collections provide maximum portability without compromising on lightness, strength or durability. A series of core feature advancements increase resilience, stability, and durability, and feature newly monogrammed wheels, handles and interior. Altogether, RIMOWA is proud to release a case built to withstand even the most rigorous travel agenda,” said Rimowa.

photos: © RIMOWA