The first purely electric Porsche will be known as the Taycan, a “lively young horse”

Porsche’s complete electric offering will be known as the Taycan, a “lively young horse”. The sports car manufacturer is celebrating its anniversary with numerous activities and launches throughout 2018.

Porsche plans to invest more than six billion euro in electromobility by 2022, doubling the expenditure that the company had originally planned. The “Mission E” concept study, the name currently used to describe Porsche’s complete electric offering, will be known as the Taycan, announced the automotive company. Series production of the first purely electric Porsche is set to begin next year. In preparation, the vehicle has now been given its official name. Porsche announced the name for its first purely electric series as part of the “70 years of sports cars” ceremony.

Translated as “lively young horse”, Taycan features two permanently excited synchronous motors (PSM) with a system output of over 600 hp (440 kW), which accelerate the electric sports car to 100 km/h in well under 3.5 seconds and to 200 km/h in under twelve seconds. This performance is in addition to a continuous power level that is unprecedented among electric vehicles: Multiple jump starts are possible in succession without loss of performance, and the vehicle’s maximum range is over 500 km in accordance with the NEDC, announced Porsche.

Future investment doubled

The German high-end automobile manufacturer specializing in high-performance sports cars, SUVs and sedans announced the doubling of the future investment.Of the additional three billion euro, some 500 million euro will be used for the development of Taycan variants and derivatives, around one billion euro for electrification and hybridisation of the existing product range, several hundred million for the expansion of production sites, plus around 700 million euro for new technologies, charging infrastructure and smart mobility.

“Our new electric sports car is strong and dependable; it’s a vehicle that can consistently cover long distances and that epitomises freedom”, explains Oliver Blume, Chairman of the Executive Board of Porsche AG.

Extensive modifications and expansion at the Zuffenhausen headquarters

At the Porsche headquarters in Zuffenhausen, a new paint shop, dedicated assembly area for the Taycan and a conveyor bridge for transporting the painted bodies and drive units to the final assembly area are currently being constructed. The existing engine plant is being expanded to manufacture electric drives and the body shop will also be developed.

Opening of the “70 Years Porsche Sportscar” special exhibition

Last Friday (June 8th) the Porsche Museum held the opening ceremony for the “70 years of the Porsche sports car” special exhibition together with invited guests. With this special exhibition, Porsche presents numerous stories and milestones through which the company has decisively shaped and driven the development of sports cars from 1948 to this day.