LVMH has given Rihanna the opportunity to develop a luxury fashion house, with no artistic limits

Everybody knows Rihanna as a wonderful singer, but LVMH’s CEO Bernard Arnault discovered in Rihanna “a true entrepreneur, a real CEO, and a terrific leader.” Rihanna’s new luxury house is now part of the luxury group which owns Dior, Louis Vuitton, and Fendi, among many others.

Luxury conglomerate LVMH has partnered with Barbadian singer, businesswoman and actress Rihanna (Robyn Rihanna Fenty) to create the new FENTY luxury Maison that will be based in Paris. The new is developed by Rihanna and takes shape with her vision in terms of ready to wear, shoes and accessories, including commerciality and communication of the brand.

“Fenty, set to debut this spring, is the latest of Rihanna’s business ventures, joining her industry-changing cosmetics brand Fenty Beauty and lingerie brand Savage X Fenty, which launched in 2017 and 2018, respectively,” wrote CNN.

“Designing a line like this with LVMH is an incredibly special moment for us,” said Robyn Rihanna Fenty.

“Mr. Arnault has given me a unique opportunity to develop a fashion house in the luxury sector, with no artistic limits. I couldn’t imagine a better partner both creatively and business-wise, and I’m ready for the world to see what we have built together.”

According to Chairman and CEO of LVMH, Rihanna naturally finds her full place within LVMH. “To support Rihanna to start up the Fenty Maison, we have built a talented and multicultural team supported by the Group resources. I am proud that LVMH is leading this venture and wish it will be a great success,” added Arnault.

“In the year and a half since she launched Fenty Beauty, her first venture with LVMH, Rihanna has demonstrated the formidable popularity of her brand — and its game-changing potential. In 2018, Fenty Beauty — one of TIME’s Most Genius Companies of 2018 — grossed more than $500 million dollars in sales and quickly cultivated a more diverse consumer base than its rivals due in large part to its products and campaigns celebrating inclusivity, and offering a wider range of skin tones,” commented time.com