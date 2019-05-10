New watches to ensure you’ll always make an impression on and off the track

Bremont Limited Edition Jaguar D-Type Celebrating The Triple Le Mans Legend

Jaguar Classic recently re-started production of the iconic 1950s D-Type race car in Coventry, 64 years after the first examples were built. In 1955 Jaguar planned to build 100 D-types but only 75 were completed; Jaguar Classic is now fulfilling the company’s original ambition by creating 25 all-new, period-correct sports cars.

To celebrate this British racing icon, and as an extension of Bremont’s previous collaborations with Jaguar, the British watch manufacturer has designed a mechanical chronograph that transports the wearer back to this golden era of motorsport.

As the D-Type was classified as a 300 bhp car, the new timepiece will be limited to only 300 pieces. The blue dialled bi-compax chronograph (inspired by pantones of the Ecurie Ecosse Jaguar race team) has brushed nickel sub-dials and a Tachymeter dial ring with its chronometer rated movement housed in a 43mm satin finished three-piece TripTick case.

The large exhibition sapphire case back shows the beautifully finished mechanical BE-50AE movement and the very intricate Jaguar steering wheel inspired rotor. The watch crown has the original Dunlop tyre tread etched into it and the heritage Jaguar logo finished beautifully in enamel on its end.

Breitling Premier Bentley Centenary Limited Edition

Launched to celebrate Bentley’s 100 years of luxury motoring excellence, the Centenary Limited Edition is the latest model to grace Breitling’s refined Premier collection.

Adrian Hallmark, Chairman and Chief Executive of Bentley Motors, commented: “The highly successful and long-standing collaboration between Bentley and Breitling is an impressive example of how brands with shared values work together in an authentic way to enhance the performance of both.”

“With our extraordinary motoring heritage of 100 years to build on, we are now firmly focused on a future characterised by our passion for innovation. Both #bentley and Breitling are defined by their unwavering technological progress, world-leading craftsmanship and a modern and pioneering spirit.”

Racing Legend John Morton Honored With Custom Wristwatch Made From Championship Datsun Car

Nissan and REC Watches use front chin spoiler from the 46 1971 Datsun BRE 510 car to create timepiece in recognition of John Morton’s legendary contributions to racing. To commemorate a friendship 50 years in the making, Nissan collaborated with Denmark-based REC Watches to craft a unique timepiece for renowned racing driver John Morton.

Until this project, the unassuming, slightly damaged original chin spoiler hung on an office wall at Nissan headquarters as a reminder of the iconic Datsun BRE 510 that established the brand as a legitimate performance competitor. Now, that very spoiler was used to create the caseback of the watch with contrasting colors of red, white and black.

Nissan presented the watch to Morton in Atlanta on April 25 at the 42nd Historic Sportscar Racing (HSR) Mitty held at the Michelin Raceway at Road Atlanta, where Morton raced the BRE Datsun 240Z.

Alpina Launches The Outdoors Smart Watch AlpineRX declined in four customized designs conceived by Kickstarter bakers

After the great success of the launch of Alpine RX on the Kickstarter platform in 2018, with over 3’000 ordered watches, Alpina launched the four most successful designs chosen by Kickstarter Community Members. The backers had the chance to design their own watch among over 11,000 options on the dedicated configurator.

The new Alpine RX smart outdoors watch uses advanced measurement functions benefiting from environmental sensors

such as the new heart rate monitoring, UV, temperature, altitude, pressure, north direction.

Conceived for outdoor enthusiasts, the watch uses the dedicated Alpine RX companion application, available for iPhone or Android: it tracks your heart rate while exercising, records and analyses your sleep patterns and notifies missed calls and messages and enables you to easily configure the parameters of your watch. The new companion app has been revisited in order to have an easier overview of all your data via a dedicated dashboard. Each function is measured in real time by the watch and streams data to the user’s smartphone to analyze activity and identify areas for improvement while allowing the Alpine RX to receive smartphone notifications on its digital screen.

THE ALL-NEW BMW WATCH COLLECTION

While classic BMW symbols such as the propeller logo subtly accent the dial, the cases play with aerodynamic forms and visually dynamic features, modeled after the brand’s most recognizable sports cars

Available in a stainless steel bracelet or silicone strap with tread detailing, the racing-style chronograph comes with a knurled topring and the iconic Motorsport stripes that aficionados will gear up for. The BMW Summer 2019 Watch Collection will be available Summer 2019; prices range from 169,00 to 439,00 EUR.