Harrods eyes massive online expansion via Farfetch global e-commerce platform

Harrods and Farfetch to work together to provide Harrods a global e-commerce platform.

Achieving the highest level of customer service in a digital world can be difficult, which is why Harrods, one of the world’s most famous department stores, has chosen to partner with Farfetch, one of the leading global technology platforms for the luxury fashion industry.

Harrods and Farfetch Limited announced a strategic partnership which will see the two companies work together to provide Harrods global e-commerce platform. Harrods will leverage the full power of Farfetch’s enterprise white-label offering, Farfetch Black & White Solutions, to create a global online destination.

According to José Neves, Founder, CEO and Co-Chairman, Farfetch, the company’s experience of building platform technology for luxury brands means that Harrods’ online offer will be every bit as exciting as the in-store experience.

Farfetch Black & White builds leading multi-channel ecommerce platforms that enable retailers and brands to seamlessly interact with their consumers. The partnership will see Harrods use and benefit from all of the core components of Farfetch Black & White, including e-commerce management, operations support, international logistics support, and technical support. Harrods will continue to operate and manage trading on the site, including marketing, brand relationship and product strategy, all creative and editorial content, and customer services.

Founded in 2007 by José Neves and launched in 2008, Farfetch began as an e-commerce marketplace for luxury boutiques around the world. Today the Farfetch marketplace connects customers in 190 countries with items from more than 48 countries and over 1,000 of the world’s best boutiques and brands. Farfetch’s business units also include Store of The Future, Farfetch Black & White Solutions, Browns, and Stadium Goods.

Renovation works

In order to preserve Harrods’ historic Knightsbridge store façade – made up of thousands of individual terracotta blocks – the luxury department store has covered the Grade II* listed building while works are ongoing.

Terracotta actually resists urban pollution better than stone or brick, but it does still require maintenance. Masonry specialists have been called in, and they will work their way clockwise around the store, completing the renovation by November this year. “We know this may not be our best look, but just wait until you see the results,” said Harrods in a statement.

Following the relaunch of our wonderful Roastery &Bake Hall and the bustling Fresh Market Hall, we are now turning our attention to the Dining Hall which will be ready to open its doors this summer.

Built between 1902-1903, the room is much-admired for its floor-to-ceiling tiles that were designed by Arts & Crafts artist, William James Neatby, and made by Doulton of Lambeth. Depicting the produce sold within the original hall, these ceramic tiles are being expertly restored as part of the development of this majestic space.