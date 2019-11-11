Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Genève 2019: The watchmaking universe’s big winners

Aiguille d’Or” Grand Prix is awarded to Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Selfwinding Perpetual Calendar Ultra-Thin.

Watchmaking excellence was honoured this Thursday November 7th in Geneva at the 19th Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Genève (GPHG) prize-giving ceremony, brilliantly hosted by actor Edouard Baer.

The GPHG’s independent jury awarded 19 prizes and attributed the “Aiguille d’Or” Grand Prix to Audemars Piguet for the

Royal Oak Selfwinding Perpetual Calendar Ultra-Thin watch.

The Bvlgari, Chanel, Chronométrie Ferdinand Berthoud, Genus, Hermès, Kudoke, MB&F, Ming, Seiko, Tudor, Urwerk, Vacheron Constantin et Voutilainen brands were also rewarded for their expertise and creativity.

The Special Jury Prize, which honours an influential actor in the watchmaking world, was bestowed on Luc Pettavino, Founder and Organiser of Only Watch.

On the eve of its 20th anniversary, the GPHG is announcing the upcoming creation of an academy of the profession. This major initiative, reflecting its unifying mission and supported by the City and Canton of Geneva, will constitute a vast network of ambassadors who will take part in the various stages of watch selection and contribute to the worldwide promotion of the watchmaking art. The academy will be operational in spring 2020.

The pre-selected watches, including the 18 prize-winners, are on display at the Geneva Musée d’Artet d’Histoire (MAH) until November 14th 2019.

2019 GPHG PRIZE-WINNERS: