The Best Italian Food Spots in The World: Gambero Rosso’s Top Italian Restaurants

Gambero Rosso, the online gourmet guide that puts together the best Italian addresses abroad, celebrates three years with 600 stories of authentic Italian flavour on 5 continents. Gambero Rosso released its new guide of Special Awards.

“Lots of new entries in the Guide, confirming a scene that is nothing short of dynamic and competitive. Among the openings, there are also ones belonging to Massimo Bottura and Ciccio Sultano. Classic genres are losing ground, while wine shops go hand in hand with pizzerias, bistros praise fun dining, fresh pasta is increasingly protagonist on menus that, finally, are sharper and shorter,” commented Gambero Rosso Guide’s experts.

The Italian restaurants winning Tre Forchette in this edition are 25, the Tre Gamberi, that is the best bistros and trattorias, are 15, same as the pizzerias that hit the mark with the Tre Spicchi winners; 20 Tre Bottiglie, amazing collections of Italian wine in the world. The most awarded cities? The front row poker hand is: Tokyo, Paris, New York and Copenhagen. But to meet the first special prize we need to travel to Russia.

Top Italian Restaurants: special awards.

Italian Chef of The Year – Emanuele Pollini (Moscow)

Up-and-coming Italian Restaurant of the Year – Tèrra (Copenhagen)

Pizzeria of the Year – Futura (Berlin);

Best New Opening – Feroce Restaurant (New York);

Wine List of the Year – Giando Restaurant (Hong Kong);

Guardian of Tradition – Mancini Restaurant (Stockholm);

Restaurant of the Year – Il Ristorante Luca Fantin (Tokyo).

The highest ratings by category:

Tre Forchette (25) – The best fine dining restaurants:

Acquarello Restaurant – Monaco;

Acquerello Restaurant – San Francisco;

Aromi Restaurant – Prague;

Braci Restaurant – Singapore;

Buona Terra Restaurant – Singapore;

Cioppino’s Restaurant – Vancouver;

Era Ora Restaurant – Copenhagen;

Don Alfonso Restaurant – Toronto;

Fiola Restaurant – Washington;

Heinz Beck Restaurant – Tokyo;

Il Ristorante Luca Fantin Restaurant – Tokyo;

Il Ristorante Niko Romito – Dubai;

La Scala Il Ristorante Luca Fantin – Bangkok;

Le George Il Ristorante Luca Fantin – Paris;

Locanda Locatelli – London;

LuMi – Sydney;

Mancini – Stockholm;

Mio – Beijing;

Mosconi – Luxembourg;

Neto – Sao Paulo;

Ovo by Carlo Cracco – Moscow;

Pelago Restaurant– Chicago;

Pastamara – Vienna;

8 ½ Otto e Mezzo Bombana – Hong Kong;

8 ½ Otto e Mezzo Bombana – Macau;

Tre Gamberi (15) – Best bistros and trattorias:

Belotti Ristorante e Bottega – Oakland;

Carne SA – Cape Town;

Dilia – Paris;

Fico – Hobart;

Gianni – Bangkok;

Icaro – Tokyo;

Locanda dell’angelo – Hong Kong;

Osteria Angelini – Los Angeles;

Osteria del Pettirosso – Rio de Janeiro;

Passerini – Paris;

Pausa – San Mateo;

Pianeta Terra – Amsterdam;

Tentazioni – Bordeaux;

Tèrra – Copenhagen;

Torno Subito – Dubai.

Tre Spicchi (15) – The best pizzerie:

50 Kalò di Ciro Salvo – London;

Al Taglio – Sydney;

Bijou – Paris;

Futura – Berlin

Leggera Pizza Napoletana – Sao Paulo;

Luigia – Dubai/Geneva;

Kytaly- Ginevra/Hong Kong;

Montesacro – San Francisco;

Napoli sta’cca -Tokyo;

nNea – Amsterdam;

O’Munaciello – Miami;

Pizza Bar on 38 – Tokyo;

Song ‘e Napule – New York;

Standard – Berlin;

Una Pizza Napoletana – New York.

Tre Bottiglie (20) – The best wine cellars: