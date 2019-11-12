Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Tbilisi Spring /Summer 2020 showcases an exciting and innovative fashion scene

Ten years of Mercedes-Benz Fashion Talents

Mercedes-Benz Fashion Engagement 2019: Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Tbilisi Spring /Summer 2020.

Over a period of 24 years Mercedes-Benz has established itself worldwide as a major player in the fashion industry and title sponsor of selected fashion weeks and events. The brand is currently active at about 80 fashion events in more than 40 countries, including the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Weeks which take place in Sydney, Mexico City, London, Madrid, Tbilisi and Berlin, and also the famous International Festival of Fashion, Photography and Fashion Accessories in Hyères. Furthermore, since 2017 Mercedes-Benz has been a member of the Fashion Council Germany (FCG) and since 2018 a member of the German Fashion Designers Federation e.V. (GFDF). The overview of engagement is updated on a yearly basis.

Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Tbilisi celebrated its 10th edition, October 31 to November 4, 2019 in the capital of Georgia, Tbilisi; continuing to showcase an exciting and innovative fashion scene with a new generation of designers, stylists, performers and artists, coming to the forefront.

During the five days, the platform spotlighted around 40 designers and hosted more than 100 international guests from around the globe. Designers and brands presented their Spring / Summer 2020 collections at the Tbilisi Philarmonic, and other iconic and historical locations of the city.

As a part of the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Talents program, Mercedes-Benz invited the brand Dominnico to present his spring /summer 2020 collection, cultivating an exchange with the brand’s home platform Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Madrid.

DOMINNICO‘s Spring/ Summer 2020 collection, titled Harajuku Kids, was inspired by the Club kids generation of 1990s London and a new social media movement. The exciting young brand continues to gain traction internationally, and counts the likes of Lady Gaga, Rita Ora and Rosalia as fans.

In addition to a diverse show schedule, Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Tbilisi featured conferences, exhibitions and panel discussions focussing on innovation in the Georgian and International Fashion and Art scene, such as:

La Femme de Cabine

Martin Margiela presented a series of works by Jonathan Hallam, taken of anonymous individuals involved with the house of Martin Margiela from 1997-2004 in Paris. Inspired by the surrealists’ period in Paris in the 1920s, the images are unique and were created with no negatives. Each photograph lives as a final piece of work. In 2004, Jonathan Hallam was asked by Martin Margiela to recreate a series of portraits with this technique that embodied the spirit of the women of the house.

Pitti Immagine

During the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Tbilisi Pitti Immagine presented a discussion with Lee Wood, Creative Director of Bikkembergs.

Tomas Auksas – filmmaker, artist and the Creative Director of global cultural diplomacy organization Liberatum. Tomas

presented two documentary films on social and global topics: Intersex and Global Climate Change. http://www.

liberatum.org

Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Tbilisi also continued its social activities, this time in partnership with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA). UNFPA helps developing countries find solutions to demographic problems, and improves the understanding of population problems helping to resolve problems on a governmental level. The UNFPA panel discussion “Talk” will highlight the problems relevant to Georgia, such as gender equality and women empowerment.