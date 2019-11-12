Extravagant accommodations: Prince de Galles x Lalique offer a new unique experience, like no other to be found in Paris



Historic Paris-based glassmaker Lalique signs its first luxury suite in partnership with German designer Patrick Hellmann. This new luxury Suite offers guests a rare opportunity to spend the night on the Paris skyline.

This contemporary duplex Suite on the hotel’s top floor is nestled under the roof for an incomparable stay in Paris. This is the only Suite in Paris adorned with Lalique elements.

Prince de Galles, A Luxury Collection Hotel has teamed up with Lalique, the iconic French crystal glass manufacturer, to offer a brand new unique experience, like no other to be found in Paris. The renovation of the hotel’s largest suite was entrusted to the world-famous designer, Patrick Hellmann. The result is a minimalist contemporary feel that exalts the original Art Deco style.

On two levels, between the ground floor lobby and the upstairs living space, the spotlight is on the entire city of Paris.

Nestled on the 8th floor of Prince de Galles, the Suite Lalique by Patrick Hellmann is a unique celebration of this leitmotif.

The designer offers a 180 m² modern take on the hotel’s Art Deco lines which are the very symbol of glamorous celebrations à la française. Black and gold glass trompe-l’oeil features, Macassar wood, ebony lacquer and other noble materials take pride of place, exalted by the daylight in a game of hues and contrasts. “This Suite embodies the values that unite Prince de Galles Hotel and Maison Lalique in their quest for excellence and their respect for tradition,” commented Prince de Galles in a statement.

Offering a private spacious terrace with 280° Paris view and the Eiffel Tower view, the suite highlights include a private wine fridge, a duplex with inside elevator, Lalique collection bathroom amenities. The high-end suite is customizable from 1 to 3 bedrooms.

The rates for this presidential suite with signature Lalique pieces start at $17,630 per night.