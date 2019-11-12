New Mercedes-Maybach SUV is celebrating its world premiere

Mercedes-Benz Cars at Auto Guangzhou – World premiere: new SUV from Maybach luxury brand.

Mercedes-Maybach first unveiled its S-Class in Guangzhou five years ago. The luxury brand is now taking its next step with the world premiere of its new SUV at the same location.

Mercedes-Benz is presenting numerous new products at Auto Guangzhou Show 2019. One particular highlight: the new SUV from the Mercedes-Maybach luxury brand is celebrating its world premiere on the eve of the show. In addition to this, Mercedes-Benz is presenting the Mercedes-Benz GLB and GLS SUVs as well as the Mercedes-AMG A 35 L 4MATIC to accompany their market launch in China. The VISION EQS concept has its China premiere at Auto Guangzhou. Further products on display at the stand include the new model from the DENZA electric brand established by Daimler and BYD.

New luxury-class SUV

“State-of-the-art technology, exceptional comfort and the Maybach design philosophy make the vehicle a hallmark Maybach luxury experience. Based on the largest Mercedes-Benz SUV model, the Maybach variant likewise offers plenty of space for first-class front and rear compartments,” commented Daimler group in a statement.

“It’s been spotted repeatedly while undergoing testing with minimal camouflage, so we’re not holding our breath for any major surprises with the exterior design. The real magic will occur inside where Mercedes-Maybach will slap on its finest leather and plush trim to justify what is rumored to be a price tag of $200,000. The lavish GLS is set to become the most expensive vehicle built in the United States as the Alabama-built SUV will likely dethrone the $157,000 NSX,” commented motor1.com.

The online platform Mercedes me media allows everyone interested around the globe to be there live at the Mercedes- Benz event on the eve of the show on 21 November from 12.30 p.m. (CET).