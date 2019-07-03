Only Watch 2019: 52 watchmaking brands to offer sought-after rarities that can be accessed nowhere else

The 8th edition of the biennial charity auction of unique timepieces created by the finest brands for research on Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

ONLY WATCH auction unveiled the names of the 52 watch brands participating in the 8th edition of the biennial charity auction benefitting research on Duchenne muscular dystrophy, as well as the 50 lots that will be auctioned.

This exceptional and unparalleled project supports the battle against a devastating myopathy that affects 1 in 3000 male births on the planet by funding research. The event is held under the High Patronage of H.S.H. Prince Albert II of Monaco and represents an initiative of Luc Pettavino, President of the Association Monégasque Contre les Myopathies.

It is expected, this year again, to become the most talked-about topic in the watchmaking industry.

“I am grateful to all the watchmaking groups and independent brands participating in this 2019 ONLY WATCH edition demonstrating dedication and heart through their creativity and craftmanship for this year’s auction which promises to be, once again, record-breaking”, says Luc Pettavino.

For the second time Christie’s is the auctioneer of choice on November 9 when the 50 one-of-a-kind timepieces will beauctioned at the Four Seasons Hôtel des Bergues at 2 pm (UTC+1).

“Christie’s is looking forward working once more closely with the Association Monégasque contre les Myopathies on their 8th edition of ONLY WATCH, under the guidance of Luc Pettavino. On behalf of Christie’s, I would like to extend my sincere Thank You to all involved in making this project a priority and to be present on 9 November in Geneva to compete for one – or more – of the 50 unique and specially made timepieces for ONLY WATCH”, commented Earl of Snowdon, Honorary Chairman Christie’s EMEA.

Ahead of the auction, this unprecedented watch collection will be exhibited to the public from 25 September 2019 to 9 November 2019, in 10 different cities around the world. This world tour will be starting in Monaco, during (and on the site of) the Monaco Yacht Show.

Since its creation in 2005, ONLY WATCH has raised over CHF40 million. Again, 100% of the proceeds achieved with the 8th edition of the charity auction will be directly invested in scientific and medical research on neuromuscular diseases in general and on Duchenne muscular dystrophy in particular. An achievement made possible by to the generous donation and participation of the 52 watch brands, the partners offering a variety of services and logistical support, the media offering substantial coverage and, of course, the auctioneer, Christie’s.

“With ONLY WATCH everyone creates beauty to do good, meaning in this case supporting the work of dozens of researchers around the world, financing studies, purchasing material, creating biotech companies in the chemistry and biology sector… to bring this science to the clinic and one day maybe to find a cure. We have done a lot already and are conscious that there is still much to be done and that this initiative needs, more than ever, help and support,” said Luc Pettavino.

The 52 watch companies supporting ONLY WATCH 2019 are:

AKRIVIA GENÈVE – ANDERSEN GENÈVE – ARMIN STROM – ARNOLD & SON – ARTYA – ATELIERS DE MONACO – AUDEMARS PIGUET – BELL&ROSS – BLANCPAIN – BOUCHERON – BOVET – BREGUET – CARL F. BUCHERER – CHANEL – CHRISTOPHE CLARET – CYRUS – CZAPEK – DE BETHUNE – DEWITT – FABERGÉ – FERDINAND BERTHOUD – F.P. JOURNE – FREDERIQUE CONSTANT – GIRARD-PERREGAUX – GRÖNEFELD – H. MOSER & CIE – HERMÈS – HUBLOT – JACOB&CO – JAEGER-LECOULTRE – JAQUET DROZ – KONSTANTIN CHAYKIN – L’EPÉE – LOUIS MOINET – LOUIS VUITTON – MAURICE LACROIX – MB&F – MONTBLANC – MORITZ GROSSMANN – PATEK PHILIPPE – PIAGET – REBELLION – RICHARD MILLE – RJ – SINGER – SPEAKE-MARIN – TRILOBE – TUDOR – ULYSSE NARDIN – URWERK – VOUTILAINEN – ZENITH

DE BETHUNE + URWERK and L’EPÉE + MB&F, will respectively present one watch that is the fruit of their respective collaboration.