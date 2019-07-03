Limited edition Bentaygas dressed by renowned Savile Row tailor



Collaborations make the luxury world a more interesting space to explore. Bentley’s bespoke Mulliner division and renowned Savile Row tailor, Huntsman, celebrate their centenaries through an exclusive Bentayga project.

How to mark a brand’s centenary? Bentley and Huntsman decided to make a Savile Row-inspired luxury vehicle.

A design collaboration between the renowned Savile Row tailor Huntsman and Bentley’s bespoke Mulliner division, these limited edition Bentaygas utilise Huntsman fabrics with Bentley’s emblematic colour and trim. The designs feature a distinctive interior pattern based on iconic Huntsman tweeds, including the Peck 62 which has been exclusively created in celebration of Huntsman’s Centenary and inspired by an original Gregory Peck coat from the Huntsman archive.

Anthony Peck, Gregory’s son, gave Huntsman permission to recreate this cloth for the house’s centenary year. Featuring in a range of exclusive Huntsman house tweeds from 1962, this cloth was commissioned by Gregory Peck for a classic Huntsman sports coat.

To create this cloth, Huntsman partnered with Johnston’s of Elgin, who have over two centuries of experience in weaving the most exquisitely luxurious fabrics. The result is a fantastic twinning of a modern more relevant weight cloth but with a soft, vintage colour pallet.

A further exciting feature of the ‘Businessman’ model is the bespoke Mulliner chessboard in the rear seat rest, complete with a drawer trimmed in Huntsman fabric which houses the chess pieces.

Both limited edition Bentaygas are geared towards the customer’s lifestyle.

The ‘Sportsman’ take its cue from relaxed countryside pursuits, with a more pronounced use of the tweed on passenger and driver fascias and waistrails, and includes Imperial Blue leather and Liquid Amber veneer inserts, paired with a Candy Red exterior. In contrast the ‘Businessman’ has a more urban spirit, with a deep black Anthracite with Anthracite Satin duo exterior, carbon fibre fascias and waistrails and tweed on door cards, or map pockets.

Customers who purchase a Huntsman edition Bentayga will each receive a Huntsman bespoke jacket that will be delivered with the car and can select from a variety of cloths and tweeds for their garment. The jacket will feature a lining made exclusively for Bentley Motors.