Luxury coaches: The $1 Million Executive Transporter

Lexani Motorcars Debuts World’s First $1 Million (USD) Executive Transporter. The internationally recognized leader in luxury coaches has announced the debut of it’s most ambitious project to date.

Whether it’s for work, or play, the G:77 Sky Master is truly in a league of its own. Lexani Motorcars is offering it at $1 million (USD).

The G-77: Sky Master simply-stated is the world’s first hyper-luxury transporter built on the Ford F-550 chassis. Every inch of this over-the-top 33 ft. mobile office has been retrofitted with the brand’s artisans’ renowned craftsmanship, 24k gold- plating, and state-of-the-art electronic appointments. Lexani is calling it, “A rolling mosaic of utility, opulence, and comfort, at a level never before witnessed in a transporter.”

The Sky Master opens to a spacious and dramatic touring cabin with six custom power Italian leather seats boasting footrests, heating, massage options, and LM’s signature airline-style tray tables. A thundering Bose home theater sound system, coupled with a 65″ Curved Ultra HD TV built-into the front cabin partition, assures an unforgettable viewing experience.

Beyond the stately captain’s quarters is a kitchenette, restroom, and private VIP boardroom which astonishingly transforms from an all-in-one business station, into a comfortable rest area, with the touch of a button. Apple iPads, Mac Mini computers for video conferencing, and a 360-security monitoring system have been flawlessly integrated into the vehicle’s user-controlled Control4 system.