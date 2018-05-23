Luxury French Food Purveyor, FAUCHON, Opens Its First Hotel. The luxurious property is a member of The Leading Hotels of the World With a nod to the brand’s culinary heritage, gastronomy is a primary focus here.

FAUCHON, the renowned French gourmet and luxury food boutique, will celebrate the much-anticipated opening of its first branded hotel, the FAUCHON L’Hôtel Paris, on September 1, 2018. Fauchon’s first hospitality project is amember of The Leading Hotels of the World.

The 5-star Hotel Fauchon Paris is co-owned by the family holding company of Mr Ducros – the majority shareholder of FAUCHON SAS – and ESPRIT DE FRANCE hotels & residences. Located in Place de la Madeleine, the historic cradle of the FAUCHON brand since 1886, the hotel will have 54 rooms including 11 suites, a restaurant with a capacity of 150 seats with terrace bar and a wellness area. In this project, Hotels & Residences ESPRIT DE FRANCE provides its hotel expertise and FAUCHON brings its know-how in gastronomy.

”The Maison FAUCHON and the Esprit de France hotels are pleased to open the first Hotel FAUCHON. This property builds upon the brand’s legacy as innovators of fine Parisian gastronomy to create a distinctive domain of service excellence, decadent gourmet cuisine, luxurious five-star hospitality, and tailor-made Parisian experiences,” notes Jérôme Montantème, General Manager of FAUCHON L’Hôtel Paris.

The boutique hotel is an iconic example of Haussmannian architecture featuring 54 rooms including 11 suites. The property was designed by architect Richard Martinet, a virtuoso in luxury hotels and palaces, in collaboration with the Atelier Paluel Marmont.

Interiors offer bespoke furniture and carpets, herringbone flooring, French doors and balconies complemented by the latest technology including in-room tablets and mobile Wi-Fi hotspots, plus elegant bathrooms combining quality, functionality and design with Carita amenities. There is a Carita Spa on site as well as a fitness center. Hotel guests can also enjoy the private dining room and the Jardin des Thés for breakfast, tea time, or a sweet or savory treat.

The FAUCHON L’Hôtel Paris will also be notable for its own Café Fauchon which celebrates the French culinary arts with a terrace overlooking the Church of the Madeleine.

Of special note, the hotel has reinvented the standard “mini bar” experience by designing a customizable “Gourmet Bar” in each room where guests can access FAUCHON delicacies from pastries and foies gras to fruit-infused teas and champagne, at any time of the day or night. Additionally, many tailor-made experiences are offered including private dinners prepared by one of the FAUCHON chefs in the room, private shopping in Paris or en suite,touring along the Seine by private boat, and much more.