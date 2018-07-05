Ferragamo Creations: Rainbow Future is a sustainable reinvention of the iconic Rainbow sandal

Part of the Ferragamo Creations collection, the Rainbow Future is a limited edition, with only 100 pairs produced worldwide. Rainbow Future is the shoe for Salvatore Ferragamo, inspired by the principles of fashion sustainability.

A reinvention of the iconic Rainbow sandal, the Rainbow Future from Ferragamo Creations is a hand-finished platform in veritable wood, crafted in organic crocheted cotton dyed with natural colors and certified by social GOTS (Global Organic Textile Standard criteria), with lining in leather finished with no carbon dioxide emission or water consumption.

“While taking into account the impact of our actions in the social and environmental sphere, the Rainbow Future has obtained the ISO 14067 certification, whereby it is now possible to calculate the emissions due to its making and compensate them through reforestation programmes, making it a “carbon neutral” shoe,” said the fashion house.

Through a collaboration with Treedom, one orange tree will be planted for each of the 100 pairs produced, for a total of 100 trees –”a precious symbolic gift from Salvatore Ferragamo to its clients.” And finally, wrapped in 100% biodegradable cotton bags and 100% recyclable FSC cardboard shoe boxes, no detail has been left behind.

The Rainbow Future requires more than 40 hours of artisanship to complete and draws inspiration from the force of nature.

“Synonymous with Made in Italy craftsmanship, creativity and innovation, Salvatore Ferragamo has long chosen to adopt a social responsibility strategy that, in line with its founder’s principles, pursues economic growth while taking into account the impact of its actions in the social and environmental sphere. Drawing inspiration from sustainability and transpiring from the legendary Rainbow sandal, the Rainbow Future demonstrates Ferragamo’s commitment to sustainable development.” added the luxury fashion house.

Salvatore Ferragamo announces the appointment of Riccardo Vannetti as Chief Marketing Officer of the Group.

Vannetti – who is going to join the Group on July 5th – will be responsible for the planning and the implementation of all marketing and communication activities related to the brand strategy. He will report to the Vice Chairman, James Ferragamo, Brand and Product Director.

Graduated in Art History, Riccardo Vannetti has started his professional activity as freelance journalist for important fashion magazines (L’Uomo Vogue, MF fashion and L’Officiel Hommes).

Later he held international managerial positions in Condé Nast, Dismi Int’l, Value Retail, Core- Capital Equity Fund, and then he consolidated his experience by providing support and strategic advice to fashion designers.

Since January 2016 he held the Tutorship Division Director at Pitti Immagine. Riccardo Vannetti’s appointment has the aim to strength the managerial structure of the Group in order to pursue the brand relaunching strategy, under the guidance of the Executive Chairman, Ferruccio Ferragamo.