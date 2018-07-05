Delvaux brings Belgian surrealism and Delvaux whimsy to Italy’s capital of fashion

Delvaux continues to spread its “Belgitude” across Europe

Following the opening of a second boutique in London, la Maison DELVAUX continues the expansion across Europe with the opening of its first boutique in the heart of Milan. During Salone del Mobile Design Week, Delvaux showcased the unique shape and seasonal colours of The Cool Box at Antonia Milano. Now, the Belgian manufacturer of fine leather luxury goods founded in 1829 by Charles Delvaux, is opening a new flagship-meets-museum in Milano.

“Nestled inside Palazzo Reina off a charming Milanese courtyard, inside the boutique palazzo-style grandeur meets Belgian surrealism, offering the DELVAUX experience like never before,” said the luxury house.

Bringing together heritage and innovation in true DELVAUX style, the boutique hosts works of some of the most talented Italian artists and designers, such as Ignazio Gardella, Luigi Caccia Dominioni, and other Masters of Italian 20th-century design. An exceptional hand-painted corridor, designed by specialised Belgian art school Van Der Kelen, gives the appearance of Macassar wood making for a surprisingly unique space.

Delvaux x René Magritte is everlasting love

This May, DELVAUX announced its support of the exhibition ‘René Magritte: The Fifth Season’ at San Francisco’s Museum of Modern Art, taking place until October 28.

A firm champion of the arts and innovation, DELVAUX has also always flown the flag for Belgian heritage, culture and humour. This year is no exception and alongside the exhibition there will be a special window display inspired by Magritte’s work at the DELVAUX space in San Francisco’s Barney’s.