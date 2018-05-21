Bentley x Starck Power Dock is a modern art piece: durable, real and avant-garde high tech

“I wanted the maximum of intelligence with the minimum of materiality. I wanted it to be a modern art piece: durable, real and avant-garde high tech.” – Philippe Starck

From everyday products such as furniture and lemon squeezers, to revolutionary mega-yachts, hotels and restaurants that aspire to be wondrous, stimulating and intensely vibrant places – Philippe Starck never ceases to push the boundaries and criteria of contemporary design.

Bentley has collaborated with renowned creator to create a unique and intelligent recharging unit concept for Bentayga Hybrid customers – the Bentley x Starck Power Dock. Starck’s Power Dock concept – with its tactile surfaces and inviting aesthetic – will encourage Bentayga Hybrid customers to plug-in whenever they are at home, thus ensuring each journey begins with the maximum electric-only range.

Bentayga Hybrid model represents Bentley’s first step towards full electrification,combining the serenity of silent motoring with exquisite comfort and effortless performance.Offering the best of both worlds, the new model combines an advanced electric motor with a powerful and efficient new-generation V6 petrol engine. The hybrid version of the world’s most luxurious SUV will be Bentley’s most efficient model ever, and its first with CO2 emissions of 85 g/km.

The Bentley x Starck Power Dock is designed to keep charging cables neat and safe at home. Furthermore, it brings a sophisticated and timeless touch to the act of hybrid recharging, acting as a functional piece of art that will enhance any home. Phillippe Starck, also a Bentley customer of many years, describes the ownership experience as “a love story”. “You don’t like a Bentley, you love it. The relationship with a Bentley is not about bio-design or horsepower, it’s a mental and sentimental relationship,” he explained.

The statement piece is conceived with the highest attention to detail from both Bentley and Starck, using sustainable and technological materials. The elegant surround is formed from hand-pressed eco-linen reinforced with sourced thermosetting resin, while the domed frontage is fashioned using a hot-pressure aluminium casting.

He has also consistently demonstrated an environmental ethos, always conscious of the materials he uses and their impact on the world around him. All of this made him the perfect partner for Bentley and the Hybrid.

For example, he has designed P.A.T.H. with Riko, Prefabricated Accessible and Technological wooden Houses powered by wind and solar power; revolutionary wind turbines designed for domestic use; and electric cars, bikes and bicycles.

“As always with my designs I wanted the maximum of intelligence with the minimum of materiality. I wanted it to be a modern art piece: durable, real and avant-garde high tech. It was also important for me that the unit was as sustainable as possible,” explained Starck.