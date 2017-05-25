Bentley announced the trial of Bentley on demand – a new luxury connected-mobility service designed to provide Bentley fans with a luxury mobility solution wherever they may be.

As the next step in the company’s luxury mobility strategy, Bentley on demand enables users to avoid the inconvenience and disruption of traditional rental car services.

This announcement comes just six months after the company’s successful trial with Filld, a mobile-app-based fuel- delivery service which affords owners the ultimate time-saving luxury of never having to search for or stop at a fuel station again.

“Bentley on Demand has been created for the benefit of owners who wish to drive a Bentley while travelling, or who desire a different Bentley for special occasions. Whether it is a Bentayga for family adventures or a Mulsanne for luxurious weekends, Bentley on Demand offers the car to suit owner’s requirements, providing a bespoke, connected, door-to-door service of the highest quality,” says the luxury carmaker.



An exclusive service for Bentley Network app members

Bentley on Demand is available to existing Bentley owners as a concierge service via the Bentley Network app. Owners can simply download the app from the App store, validate their account, and choose a suitable Bentley from the extensive luxury fleet available.

Following a confirmation, a courteous reminder of the reservation will be sent an hour before delivery, and the member will receive another message to inform them of the concierge’s arrival with the car. The service is designed to ensure seamless delivery of the car to a convenient location, and minimal disruption to the Bentley Network member.As part of the service, upon delivery the concierge will explain and demonstrate the car’s features. When the reservation has ended, the same Bentley concierge will meet the customer at their preferred location to collect the car.

