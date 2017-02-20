

Cruise Critic, the world’s leading cruise reviews site and online cruise community, announced the winners of the 2017 Cruisers’ Choice Awards, based on ratings and reviews collected during a 12-month period. Reviews can offer helpful insights for those planning a cruise but also highlight the remarkable experiences and levels of service that people encounter every day on a cruise.

Disney Cruise Line takes top awards in eight categories, including Best Overall Large Ship for DisneyDream for the third consecutive year. Disney Dream sails Bahamian itineraries year-round from Port Canaveral, Florida, and also won Best Cabins, Best Service, Best Public Rooms and Best Shore Excursions. In the Mid-Size ship category, Disney Magic took top honors for Best Overall as well as Best for Families

Viking Ocean Cruises, which launched its first ocean cruise ship in 2015, ranks number one in 10 categories. Viking Sea, which sails European and Caribbean itineraries, won Best Overall in the Small-Mid ship category, as well as Best Service, Best Entertainment, Best for Fitness, Best Public Rooms and Best Shore Excursion. Sister ship Viking Star won Best Value, Best Dining, Best Cabins and Best for First-Timers, in the same Small-Mid size category.

Celebrity Cruise Line‘s Galapagos-based ship, Celebrity Xpedition, won six top awards in the Small Ship class, including Best Overall, Best Value and Best Shore Excursions.

The winners of the 7th annual Cruise Critic Cruisers’ Choice Awards are awarded in four ship size classes, based on passenger capacity (Large: 2,000+ passengers; Mid-Size: 1,200 to 1,999 passengers; Small-Mid Size: 400- 1,199 passengers; Small: Fewer than 400 passengers.)

First-place winners include:

Best Cruise Overall:

Disney Dream (Large) – Disney Cruise Line;

Disney Magic (Mid-Size) – Disney Cruise Line;

Viking Sea (Small-Mid) – Viking Ocean Cruises;

Celebrity Xpedition (Small) – Celebrity Cruises;

Disney Dream (Large) – Disney Cruise Line;

Marina (Mid-Size) – Oceania Cruises;

Viking Star (Small-Mid) – Viking Ocean Cruises;

Star Legend (Small) – Windstar Cruises;

Celebrity Reflection (Large) – Celebrity Cruises;

Marina (Mid-Size) – Oceania Cruises;

Viking Star (Small-Mid) – Viking Ocean Cruises;

Wind Surf (Small) – Windstar Cruises.



Celebrity Reflection (Large) – Celebrity Cruises;

Celestyal Crystal (Mid-Size) – Celestyal Cruises;

Pacific Princess (Small-Mid) – Princess Cruises;

Celebrity Xpedition (Small) – Celebrity Cruises.

Allure of the Seas (Large) – Royal Caribbean International;

Celestyal Crystal (Mid-Size) – Celestyal Cruises;

Viking Sea (Small-Mid) – Viking Ocean Cruises;

Silver Shadow (Small) – Silversea Cruises;

Disney Fantasy (Large) – Disney Cruise Line;

Marina (Mid-Size) – Oceania Cruises;

Viking Sea (Small-Mid) – Viking Ocean Cruises;

Celebrity Xpedition (Small) – Celebrity Cruises;

Disney Dream (Large) – Disney Cruise Line

Marina (Mid-Size) – Oceania Cruises

Viking Sea (Small-Mid) – Viking Ocean Cruises

Celebrity Xpedition (Small) – Celebrity Cruises.

Disney Dream (Large) – Disney Cruise Line;

Marina (Mid-Size) – Oceania Cruises;

Viking Sea (Small-Mid) – Viking Ocean Cruises;

Paul Gauguin (Small) – Paul Gauguin Cruises.

Disney Dream (Large) – Disney Cruise Line;

Celestyal Crystal (Mid-Size) – Celestyal Cruises;

Viking Sea (Small-Mid) – Viking Ocean Cruises;

Celebrity Xpedition (Small) – Celebrity Cruises.