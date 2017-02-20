New Ocean experiences: The miracle of the ocean in a compact semi-submarine for leisure.



This mini semi-submarine is the hottest excursion in Maldives. The atoll area, a ring-shaped coral reef is the best place for Penguin Saling because of the rich underwater shows and calm waves.

Developed by Gocean, Penguin is the first compact semi submarine motor boat. Penguin is sailing in the Maldives, Seychelles and Chengdu in China and aimed at becoming must-ride excursion all around the world’s premier resorts. This submersibles vessels is capable of diving, similarly to submarines. However, unlike submarines, they cannot be entirely submerged below the surface of the water.

Penguin helps anyone to explore undersea easily and conveniently without having to swim. There are not complicated control or operation. You can enjoy fantastical view under the sea comfortably with the loved-ones.

Along with exploration under the sea, you can also enjoy leisure activities on boat such as fishing, snorkeling, scuba diving or sunbathing. Penguin does not discharge pollutant and damage nature. The watercraft uses electric motor and contributes to sustainable tourism.

The windows are made with acrylic material, the best for underwater viewing. Used in producing aquarium for its high transparency (92% light transmission), acrylic has a UV protection function. As time goes it does not have yellowing effect which changes the color of the material. Semi-submarines do not have an international classified status. Their operating range from the native port might be limited by the local authorities.



Penguin 2.0 compact mini-submarine specification:

Dimension : 3950 x 3650 x 2545 mm; Light weight : 4300 kg; Boarding person : 9~12 person (4 for cabin); Draft : 1210mm; Voltage : 48V; Running time : 8 hours running / 10 hours charging.