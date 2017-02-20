Beastly, fast and ultra-lightweight. A record breaker for the track, yet equally in its element on the road as you enjoy a comfortable, relaxed ride home along your favourite scenic route accompanied by a beautiful sunset at the end of another perfect day.

The D8 GTO-RS by Donkervoort Automobielen, the manufacturer of authentic hand-built and ultra light weight sports cars based in Lelystad, Netherlands, was announced as a limited edition of 40 units in early 2016. Following the announcement a large number of the available cars were sold in no time. Many of these buyers expressed interested in ‘special editions’ of this already exceptional series. Donkervoort – which naturally wants to meet every customer’s individual wishes – therefore decided to expand the RS series, ahead of schedule, with a Bare Naked Carbon Edition and a Race Edition.

The D8 GTO-RS Bare Naked Carbon Edition will be limited to just 15 cars. All the carbon fibre elements of these special edition models will be left exposed so the unique, recognisable fibre structure of the material remains fully visible. Just ten of the D8 GTO-RS Race Edition will be built. This RS will be optimised for track driving, with features that include a (non-street-legal) sequential gearbox and the aforementioned lap time-enhancing track day features. Of the total series of 65 units, 42 have already

been sold.

The legendary pure sport engine of the D8 GTO-RS, the Audi 2.5L R5 TFSI, has been fully updated and meets the latest environmental requirements (EU6 emission standard). In addition – and perhaps more importantly – the engine management has been optimised, giving the engine in the RS greatly improved torque throughout the rev range. Result: even faster acceleration.

For the real track day devotee the RS offers several more extra features that not only boost the lap times but the driving pleasure as well.

These include the RS’s brand new suspension system and, available as an option for the speed demon, a refined, fully adjustable racing ABS and traction-control system as well as an automatic double-clutching feature.

In addition, the GTO-RS includes a première: it marks the first time Donkervoort has utilised the patented X-Core production method for carbon fibre components it developed in-house. This advanced production method, which has now also attracted the attention of other automotive manufacturers, makes the carbon components used in the RS stronger and lighter thanks to a unique foam sandwich technique. Donkervoort will soon lift a corner of the veil over this special production technique.

The eye is immediately drawn to the new visible carbon fibre bottom structure of the interior, consisting of the floor plate and tunnel. With this design element the RS interior reflects the car’s high-tech character. Additional functionalities have also been added inside, some of which can be found on the steering wheel.

Every Donkervoort high-end car is built entirely to meet the wishes of the future owner, and many additional elements are possible. The first D8 GTO-RS was delivered at the end of 2016 and had a starting price of €151,173 excl. taxes.