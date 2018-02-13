As a prelude to the World Watch and Jewellery Show – Baselworld 2018, Swiss manufacturer of luxury watches Breguet presents the first new model of its 2018 collection. The inventor of the tourbillon regulator is introducing its 2018 Classique Tourbillon Extra-Plat Automatique in a “Grand Feu” enamel version.

In 2018, Breguet enriches its Grandes Complications collection with a long-awaited addition, since this haute horlogerie line had thus far not been graced with a “Grand Feu” enamel dial. This new Classique Grandes Complications 5367 provides a beautifully simple interpretation of the

tourbillon, which reigns supreme on a minimalist dial. The information has been deliberately pared down to essentials in order to give the

mechanism the full attention it deserves.

Contrary to reference 5377 presented in 2013, this 2018 edition has no power-reserve indicator. In order to draw the gaze to the key element, Breguet has opted for a graphic hand-bevelled tourbillon bar, topped by a spinel.

The likewise blue Breguet hands strike a powerful contrast with the immaculate whiteness of the traditional enamel, thereby ensuring perfect legibility of the hours and minutes. The chapter ring with Breguet Arabic numerals is off-centred at 11 o’clock and thus directly facing the tourbillon at 5 o’clock. This display layout is reminiscent of the watches created by A.-L.Breguet, who revelled in revolutionising the aesthetic conventions governing the timepieces of his era.

While the appearance of this Classique Tourbillon Extra-Plat Automatique model is extremely understated on the front, its movement is nonetheless richly decorated. The bridges, barrel and oscillating weight are hand-engraved. Crafted in platinum for greater inertia, the latter rotates on the periphery of the calibre, thus providing a clearer view of the movement as well as ensuring its slimness.

The Breguet Classique Tourbillon Extra-Plat Automatique 5367 measures a mere 7.45 mm thick and its movement just 3 mm. Calibre 581 powering this timepiece comprises a balance oscillating at a frequency of 4 Hz while maintaining a comfortable 80-hour power reserve. This distinctive performance is enabled by a “high-energy” barrel, whose patented construction serves to increase the number of coils of its spring and hence augment energy storage.

The new Breguet Classique Tourbillon Extra-Plat Automatique 5367 with its “Grand Feu” enamel dial is available in rose gold or platinum

versions, respectively fitted with a mahogany brown or blue alligator strap and both featuring a rhodium-plated movement.