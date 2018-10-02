Fashion, Look

Between classic and cool: Karl Lagerfeld x Kaia

Karl Lagerfeld has partnered with model Kaia Gerber to introduce an exclusive collection of ready-to-wear and fashion accessories. A fusion of their two points of view, the new collection brings a fresh, cool-girl touch to Karl’s effortless classics.

Karl x Kaia-collection-2018- - Copy

Karl x Kaia at selfridges; photo: karl.com

Karl Lagerfeld’s collaboration with model Kaia Gerber results in “KARL LAGERFELD X KAIA” capsule collection released for Fall -Winter 2018/ 2019 season. The ready-to-wear and accessories designs is blending Karl Lagerfeld’s timeless, Parisian chic aesthetic with kaia’s L.A. inspirations and confident, original vision. Kaia Gerber put her own twist on the classic handbag, with “K” quilted stitching and a plush velvet finish. In other words: the perfect accessory for a night out.

Karl x Kaia-

Karl x Kaia; photo: karl.com

“When Karl first told us his idea to collaborate with Kaia, we were all excited by the incredible potential and power of bringing their two worlds together,” said Pier Paolo Righi, CEO of Karl Lagerfeld. “We have been working intensely over the last months with Kaia in L.A. and at our studio in Paris. It was exciting to see her clear vision, passion and engagement, and the collection will definitely inspire many young women.”

Kaia made her runway debut at New York Fashion Week Spring Summer 2018, and instantly became the most wanted model after appearing in 18 shows that season. She is the epitome of the social generation model, with over 2.6 million Instagram followers and an off-duty wardrobe that’s captivated street style critics. She is the daughter of iconic supermodel Cindy Crawford.

KARL X KAIA LEATHER JACKET

KARL X KAIA LEATHER JACKET; photo: karl.com

Karl x Kaia-collection-2018

photo: karl.com

KARL X KAIA LEATHER JACKET

The leather biker jacket is a one-of-a-kind design that fuses Karl’s and Kaia’s creativity, striking a balance between classic and cool.

Only 150 pieces are available worldwide, and each is individually numbered. The jackets are crafted from soft leather and have been artfully painted by hand. Graphics include the Parisian address of the KARL LAGERFELD fashion house, Kaia’s handwritten signature, and some of her favourite quotes. With an effortless day-to-night appeal, the jacket pairs as easily with jeans and tees as it does with chic evening dresses.

The “KARL LAGERFELD X KAIA” collection features ready-to-wear and accessories including footwear, sunglasses and jewellery, and is available in Selfridges’ Designer Studio on 3.

KARL X CHRISTOFLE MOOD

Karl brand also launched the striking KARL X CHRISTOFLE “MOOD” housing a 24-piece cutlery set from Christofle. Each flatware piece is stamped with a subtle linear print, the Christofle coat of arms and the iconic KARL LAGERFELD silhouette logo.

SELFRIDGES Karl x Kaia in the Designer Studio September 2018 credit Katy Davies-2018

Karl x Kaia in the Designer Studio September 2018 credit Katy Davies;

The K-Signature is back

The K-Signature is back; photo: karl.com

SELFRIDGES Karl x Kaia in the Designer Studio September 2018 credit Katy Davies 03

SELFRIDGES Karl x Kaia in the Designer Studio September 2018 credit Katy Davies

SELFRIDGES Karl x Kaia in the Designer Studio September 2018 credit Katy Davies 02

SELFRIDGES Karl x Kaia in the Designer Studio September 2018 credit Katy Davies

SELFRIDGES Karl x Kaia in the Designer Studio September 2018 credit Katy Davies 01

SELFRIDGES Karl x Kaia in the Designer Studio September 2018 credit Katy Davies

SELFRIDGES Karl x Kaia in the Designer Studio September 2018 credit Katy Davies - Copy

SELFRIDGES Karl x Kaia in the Designer Studio September 2018 credit Katy Davies

Karl x Kaia-collection-

Karl x Kaia; photo: karl.com

 

