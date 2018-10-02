As mobility continues to evolve with connected and autonomous cars, French car manufacturer Renault believes high-end customers will seek more enriched on-board experiences, reinventing travel time, personally and professionally.

At the Paris Motor Show 2018, Groupe Renault unveiled EZ-ULTIMO, its robo-vehicle concept, an autonomous, electric, connected, and shared mobility service solution offering a premium travel experience. The vehicle will be available on- demand, for a single trip, for an hour or for a day. This new type of mobility is now an opportunity to reinvent travel time.

The Augmented Editorial Experience capsule , presented by Groupe Renault on its booth, proposes a realistic immersive on-board experience combining editorial content, multi-media experience and mobility so as to reinvent travel time.

Following EZ-GO, with its vision of shared mobility, and EZ-PRO, a vehicle robot dedicated to last mile delivery, EZ- ULTIMO is the third concept from the same modular platform.

A world first, Renault unveiled the EZ-ULTIMO concept, a premium and shared robo-vehicle, as well as its vision for the future of mobile premium content – an Augmented Editorial Experience (AEX)

Inspired by the ambition to offer sustainable mobility for all, this trilogy of electric, autonomous and connected concepts “illustrates the Renault’s vision of tomorrow’s shared urban mobility.”

According to the car manufacturer, EZ-ULTIMO caters to people looking to enhance a special moment through a private trip in a city, a premium tourist experience or businesses looking to offer premium journey services to its clients.

“As consumer trends change and people are enjoying ride-hailing services more and more, a new paradigm for mobility will emerge. Embodying this revolution, Renault EZ-ULTIMO offers a unique luxurious experience aboard a robo-vehicle that can be adapted depending on the service provider,” said Laurens van den Acker, SVP Corporate Design. “Inspired by contemporary architecture, and completely integrated in future smart cities, EZ-ULTIMO will provide an exclusive experience for all. With autonomous, electric and connected cars, we are entering a new exciting era in automotive design.

The new concept offers a wide automatic opening and a seat on a swivelling slide for easy passenger access. For an intimate journey, passengers are protected from outside view by slightly transparent facets on the upper part of the bodywork. The refined interior of EZ-ULTIMO reflects French elegance and is inspired by the world of living. Tailor- made, it is dressed in noble materials such as wood, marble and leather, allowing passengers to enjoy a top-of-the- range and relaxing living space.

Equipped with level 4 autonomous driving technology, EZ-ULTIMO covers a wide range of use cases. This robo-vehicle is connected to infrastructures, can adapt to an urban environment, to the motorway or to a shuttle service on dedicated roads, says Renault.

The EZ-ULTIMO cabin is presented as an intimate cocoon in which everything is done to make passengers feel like in a living room – typical of a Haussmannian-style apartment, an initial reference for the designers. There is a wooden floor arranged in herringbone, a marble band on the sides, leather and velvet for the armchair and bench. The structure that supports the veneers and the Corian band that surrounds the cabin are reminiscent of wall and ceiling mouldings.

The cabin is illuminated in an intimate way by two lamps in pale gold, while a light source of low-angled light highlights the floor.