Karl Lagerfeld Paris Launches Social Eveningwear Collection. Featuring 13 designer gowns and cocktail dresses, the collection is the latest addition to Karl Lagerfeld brand’s expanding lifestyle portfolio.



Karl Lagerfeld brings his unique vision of Parisian chic to America through KARL LAGERFELD PARIS, with collections including ready-to-wear for women, accessories, shoes and bags.

The fashion brand announced the launch of its first “Social Collection” of eveningwear styles, debuting this month. Featuring 13 designer gowns, the collection incorporates an elegant colour palette with a Parisian chic aesthetic. The Social Collection is the latest extension of Karl Lagerfeld Paris’ growing brand portfolio, which offers women’s apparel, footwear and accessories designed specifically for the North American market.

“We are thrilled to bring this inspiring collection to market, fusing together our many years of design expertise in all things evening wear, with the new Karl Lagerfeld Paris brand heritage of classic style and elevated taste level which addresses all ages. We are confident that this collection will showcase a timeless yet innovative and modern perspective on the beloved Karl Lagerfeld Paris brand,” said Camille Passaro, President of Karl Lagerfeld Paris’ Dress Division.

The 13 styles range from off-the-shoulder gowns to long-sleeved cocktail dresses. The design features signature details including sequin, lace, pearl and floral appliqués, with three-dimensional fabric details and woven accents.

Karl Lagerfeld Paris is owned by GIII, a leading manufacturer and distributor of apparel and accessories under licensed brands, owned brands and private label brands. G-III’s owned brands include Vilebrequin, Andrew Marc, Marc New York, and others. G-III has fashion licenses under the Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Karl Lagerfeld, Kenneth Cole, Cole Haan, Guess?, Jones New York, Jessica Simpson, Vince Camuto, Ivanka Trump, Ellen Tracy, Kensie, Levi’s and Dockers brands.

Last year, Karl Lagerfeld has designed a bespoke outfit for American singer Selena Gomez’s “Revival” world tour. Created exclusively for her to wear in performance, the couture ensemble has been exquisitely handcrafted with more than 12,000 pearls and glittering sequin embroideries. The outfit took over 200 hours to create and was designed at the Paris atelier of the brand.